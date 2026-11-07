Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated film Ramayana: Part 1 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office within two days of its theatrical release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film opened strongly on November 5, 2026, but witnessed a dip in collections on its second day. Despite the slowdown, it has already moved past the lifetime earnings of several films and recorded a notable box office milestone.

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'Ramayana' Box Office Collection Day 2

Ramayana arrived in cinemas amid considerable anticipation, drawing large crowds on its opening day. The film collected Rs 64.85 crore on its first day, making it the second-biggest opening film of the year.

However, its earnings declined on Friday, November 6, its second day in theatres. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 48.05 crore across languages.

Hindi contributed the largest share, with collections of Rs 35.50 crore. The film also earned Rs 5.15 crore in Kannada, Rs 4.75 crore in Telugu, Rs 1.50 crore in Tamil and Rs 1.15 crore in Malayalam.

With this, Ramayana: Part 1 has taken its total domestic net collection to Rs 112.90 crore in two days.

Beats Lifetime Collections Of These Films

Despite the drop in its second-day earnings, Ramayana has already surpassed the lifetime box office collections of several releases this year. Its two-day domestic total of Rs 112.90 crore is higher than the lifetime earnings of Cocktail 2, which collected Rs 104.53 crore, and Raja Shivaji, which earned Rs 105.68 crore.

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'Ramayana' Records A Strong Second-Day Collection

The film has also outperformed the second-day collections of several major Bollywood releases. With Rs 48.05 crore on Friday, Ramayana has moved ahead of KGF, which earned Rs 46.79 crore on its second day, Jawan at Rs 46.23 crore, War 2 at Rs 45 crore and Gadar 2 at Rs 43.08 crore.