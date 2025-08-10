Kangana Ranaut Reacts As Manisha Koirala Calls Her ‘Brilliant, Phenomenal Actor’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has expressed gratitude after veteran actor Manisha Koirala heaped praises on her. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kangana shared a clip in which Manisha admired her acting skills, calling her “brilliant” and “phenomenal.”

Manisha Koirala Showers Praise on New-Age Actors

Speaking with Filme Shilmy, Manisha shared her admiration for several contemporary stars. “Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, I think they both are phenomenal, Vicky Kaushal, brilliant. They take my breath away when they perform. I say, 'Yeh kaise karte hai yeh log (How do these people act like this)?' I'm enamoured with these performances,” she said.

Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut Among Her Favourites

Apart from Kangana, Manisha also mentioned Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt, and Junaid Khan. “Rajkummar Rao, he is so good. I don't miss these people's movies. I worked with Jaideep (Ahlawat), and he is brilliant, flawless. In the big star category, Kangana is a brilliant actor. She is a phenomenal actor. Alia Bhatt is a very good, brilliant actor. So hardworking and it shows, she does thorough work,” she shared.

She further appreciated Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, for his debut performance in Maharaj.

Kangana’s Heartfelt Response

Posting the interview clip on her Instagram, Kangana wrote, “Thank you ma'am” followed by heart, folded hands, and bouquet emojis. This isn’t the first time Manisha has praised Kangana. Back in 2021, she told Pinkvilla, “Kangana is also brilliant. I loved her in Queen.”

Recent Works of the Two Actors

Manisha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024) on Netflix, which broke several viewership records despite mixed reviews.

Kangana, last seen in Emergency (2025), will soon make her Hollywood debut in the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil, co-starring Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, directed by Anurag Rudra. Filming begins this summer in New York.