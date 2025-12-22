In a landmark moment for reality television, Kalyan Padala has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu, the popular show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. His victory is more than just a personal milestone, it reshapes the show’s legacy. Kalyan became the youngest winner in the show’s history and also the first-ever non-celebrity contestant to lift the coveted trophy, proving that authenticity and perseverance can outshine fame.

From Commoner To Champion

Kalyan’s journey inside the Bigg Boss house resonated deeply with viewers. Competing against strong finalists including Thanuja Puttaswamy, Demon Pavan, Emmanuel, and Sanjjanaa Galrani, he emerged on top after weeks of intense challenges, emotional moments, and strategic gameplay. Along with the trophy, Kalyan walked away with a cash prize of ₹35 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

Thanuja Puttaswamy secured the position of first runner-up, while Demon Pavan finished as the second runner-up, rounding off a fiercely contested finale.

An Emotional Win On The Grand Stage

The announcement of his win left Kalyan visibly emotional. Overwhelmed, he broke down in tears and expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout the journey. Host Nagarjuna Akkineni congratulated the young winner and wished him success in the chapters ahead.

In one of the most touching moments of the night, Kalyan was joined on stage by his parents. He handed the trophy to his mother, who proudly said she was immensely proud of her son’s achievement, a gesture that struck an emotional chord with audiences watching at home.

Words Of Gratitude And Mutual Respect

Kalyan reserved special praise for Thanuja Puttaswamy, acknowledging her role in motivating him throughout the competition. “If there was anybody who gave me the strength to stay and come so far, it is the lady queen Thanuja,” he said. Thanuja, in turn, congratulated Kalyan and reflected on her own journey, thanking viewers for their unwavering support and calling the experience unforgettable.

A Victory Shared With Millions

Soon after the finale, a message posted on Kalyan’s official Instagram page, managed by his team, captured the spirit of his win. The note emphasized that the victory belonged not just to Kalyan, but to every fan, supporter, critic, and well-wisher who contributed to the conversation around his journey. From belief and love to pressure and criticism, every emotion shaped his path from a commoner to the Bigg Boss Telugu winner. The message concluded with a powerful sentiment: history had been made.

A Grand Finale Filled With Drama And Surprises

The Bigg Boss Telugu grand finale was nothing short of spectacular. Actor Ravi Teja made a special appearance, while Payal Rajput delivered an energetic stage performance. Adding to the drama, Ravi Teja offered the finalists a tempting cash-out option, starting at ₹7.5 lakh, then increasing it to ₹10 lakh. When the housemates declined, he asked them to consult their parents.

The stakes rose further when the amount was bumped up to ₹15 lakh. This time, Demon Pavan accepted the offer and exited the house, leaving Kalyan Padala and Thanuja Puttaswamy as the final two contenders. Moments later, Kalyan’s name was announced as the winner, sealing a finale that viewers are unlikely to forget.