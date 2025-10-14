Kajol Says Salman And Aamir Khan Dodged Age-Gap Romance Question: 'They Beat Around The Bush'

During the premiere episode of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle on Prime Video India, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna had an engaging conversation with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, where they raised a long-debated point about gender dynamics in cinema.

What Aamir Khan and Salman Khan had answered

The two hosts asked the superstar duo why it’s considered “cinema magic” when older male actors romance younger actresses, but labeled “bold” when the situation is reversed.

While Aamir and Salman acknowledged that few scripts are written with older women in romantic leads, Salman cited the idea of “freshness” as a factor behind pairing older heroes with younger heroines. Kajol and Twinkle, however, weren’t convinced and teased that they plan to ask the same question to their husbands, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

Kajol's take on Salman and Aamir's answer

Later, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Kajol admitted that neither Salman nor Aamir truly answered the question. “They went around the topic quite nicely. He said, ‘Maine kiya hai kya?’ ‘Tune kiya hai?’ ‘Really? Mujhe toh nahi laga.’ ‘Achha, tujhe nahi laga?‘ (laughs) So ya, they beat around the bush. They didn’t answer the question,” she said.

Kajol also shared that she doesn’t get angry about such double standards because some things are beyond control. “Honestly, you can’t get mad. Not for any other reason but because it’s something out of your control. I feel feminism is a word that’s overused, and is a term I don’t think too many women understand also. Because feminism doesn’t start with anyone, but yourself,” she reflected.

Kajol on feminism

She elaborated further, saying, “Feminism believes with who I believe I am. If I believe I’m worth it, nobody on this Earth can turn around and say, ‘No, you’re not.’ If you believe them, then you’re not a feminist. That’s the truth about women all across. We’ve to stand up for ourselves and each other. I believe in women’s club. I believe women need to stand for each other, praise each other, and employ each other, like we see guys do for each other all the time. Guys, even for that matter, will see you for how you see yourself. If you see yourself as confident, everybody will see you that way regardless of gender.”

The actress also spoke about how she never let milestones like marriage, motherhood, or even turning 50 slow her down. “Maa has done extremely well in a theatre today. So really, what are we talking about? It’s just your own mind,” Kajol said, referring to her film Maa, which earned over ₹36 crore at the Indian box office earlier this year.

Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn in 1999 at the height of her career, when she was just 24. Two years later, she made a triumphant comeback with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and continued to deliver hits such as Fanaa (2006) and Dilwale (2015), balancing her career alongside family life.