Kajol Says Nysa Devgan Won’t Pursue Acting, Opens Up On Nepo-Baby Debate

The past year has been nothing short of spectacular for Kajol. The Bollywood star impressed audiences with a string of powerful performances—from her gritty portrayal of a cop in Do Patti (2024) alongside Kriti Sanon, to sending chills down the spine with Maa, a spinoff to Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan’s Shaitaan.

Most recently, she shared screen space with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Sarzameen.

Now, as fans eagerly await her next project, Kajol has opened up about her daughter Nysa Devgan’s future—and put an end to speculation about whether she will follow her famous parents into films.

Nysa Devgan Has No Plans to Enter Bollywood

In an interview with ETimes, Kajol made it clear that her daughter is not considering a career in acting. She said, “She's not stepping into acting. She's 22 years old and she's pretty much made up her mind that she's not going to be joining the industry.”

The actor’s candid statement puts to rest years of buzz around Nysa’s Bollywood debut.

Kajol on Nepo-Babies and Industry Scrutiny

Along with clarifying her daughter’s career plans, Kajol also addressed the conversation around star kids, popularly dubbed “nepo-babies.”

Speaking about the pressures that come with belonging to a film family, she explained, “When you enter the film industry, you have to realise that there are pros and cons, and you will be subjected to scrutiny. Some of it is harsh, some of it is ridiculous and horrible, but it is all part of your growth and journey. It is something that everyone has to face. It's not something you have a choice about.”

A Wave of Star Kid Debuts in 2025

While Nysa has chosen not to step into the spotlight, several other star kids made their debut this year. 2025 began with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Nysa’s cousin Aaman Devgan launching their careers, followed by Ibrahim Ali Khan’s first film.

Shanaya Kapoor, cousin to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, also entered Bollywood opposite Vikrant Massey, while Ahaan Panday, Chunky Panday’s nephew, impressed with his blockbuster debut Saiyaara.