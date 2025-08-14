ABP Network’s special event, India Unshaken: Salute To Sindoor, brought together defence experts, leaders, and figures from cinema and music to honour Operation Sindoor and the courage of the Indian Armed Forces. Among those who took the stage were singer Kailash Kher and actor Rajkummar Rao, both speaking with deep emotion about the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Pahalgam Attack Shook the Entire Nation: Kailash Kher

Reflecting on the tragedy, Kailash Kher described the Pahalgam attack as “heinous” and said its gravity had shaken the nation. He remembered the heartbreaking image of Himanshi, wife of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was among the 26 victims of the attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley. The newlyweds had been in Kashmir for their honeymoon when the incident occurred.

Kher spoke with conviction about the resilience of the nation, stating, “Ye devtaon ki Bhumi hai, yaha dev aur daityon ke yudh me humesha dev hi jeete hai.” He continued, “Pahalgam attack ek aise hi mod pe laya tha humare desh ko, ki sab ek jut hokar lade aur ab sara vishv dekh raha hai. Desh Pehle bhi tha, lekin ab kuch aur hi hai.” (This is the land of gods. For several centuries gods and demons have fought on our land and the gods have always won. Pahalgam attack brought our entire country together and our country's solid reaction changed the way the world looks at us.)

Rajkummar Rao Speaks as a Proud Indian

Actor Rajkummar Rao also addressed the gathering, clarifying that he was speaking “as a proud Indian” rather than from the perspective of a film star. His remarks underscored the sense of unity and pride the event aimed to evoke.

The evening served not only as a tribute to the courage of the Indian Armed Forces but also as a moment to remember the lives lost and the resilience of their families.