Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentJuhi Chawla Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s First National Award Win For Jawan: 'Well Deserved'

Juhi Chawla Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s First National Award Win For Jawan: 'Well Deserved'

Juhi Chawla celebrated Shah Rukh Khan's first National Award for Best Actor for 'Jawan', a milestone in his 33-year career.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 07:01 PM (IST)

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is overjoyed for her long-time friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently bagged the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan. This landmark win marks SRK’s first National Award in his 33-year-long career, making him the first Khan to achieve this prestigious honour.

Juhi Chawla’s Heartfelt Post for SRK

On Sunday, Juhi took to Instagram to share a joyful throwback picture of herself dancing with SRK. She penned a heartfelt message celebrating his success, which she felt was long overdue.

"@iamsrk HUGE Congratulations on winning the National Award!!!! Very happy for you. Well deserved … you always give your ALL to every film you do!!! Keep Shining …!!! Much Love and Maannyyyy Congratulations again to you and all your team. @gaurikhan @poojadadlani02 @redchilliesent (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iamjuhichawla)

A Landmark Win for SRK

SRK shared the National Award for Best Actor with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for his role in the critically acclaimed film 12th Fail.

This recognition comes more than three decades into SRK’s career and is seen as a defining moment for the actor, who has been one of Bollywood’s most enduring icons.

SRK’s Gratitude Message

Earlier, SRK appeared in a video message, despite having an injured arm, to express his gratitude after the big win.

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honor. I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So thank you Raju sir, thank you Saeed and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawaan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award," he said.

A Friendship That Stands the Test of Time

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan share a long-standing bond, both on-screen and off-screen. The iconic duo has worked together in memorable films like Darr, Duplicate, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

 

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRK Juhi Chawla SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK +
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Officially Issued': ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Give EPIC Card For Probe As Row Erupts Over ‘2 Voter IDs’
'Not Officially Issued': ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Give EPIC Card For Probe As Row Erupts Over ‘2 Voter IDs’
India
FIR, No-Flight List: SpiceJet On Action Against Army Officer Over ‘Murderous Assault’ Of Staff At Srinagar Airport
FIR, No-Flight List: SpiceJet On Action Against Army Officer Over ‘Murderous Assault’ Of Staff At Srinagar Airport
India
Yamuna Level Rises In Delhi After Heavy Rain, Likely To Cross Danger Mark Within 24-48 Hours
Yamuna Level Rises In Delhi After Heavy Rain, Likely To Cross Danger Mark Within 24-48 Hours
Cities
'Spine Fracture, Jaw Injuries': Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Terrifying Landslide Caught on Camera in Himachal’s Bilaspur | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Outrage with Comments on Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget