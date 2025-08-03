Juhi Chawla Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s First National Award Win For Jawan: 'Well Deserved'

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is overjoyed for her long-time friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently bagged the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan. This landmark win marks SRK’s first National Award in his 33-year-long career, making him the first Khan to achieve this prestigious honour.

Juhi Chawla’s Heartfelt Post for SRK

On Sunday, Juhi took to Instagram to share a joyful throwback picture of herself dancing with SRK. She penned a heartfelt message celebrating his success, which she felt was long overdue.

"@iamsrk HUGE Congratulations on winning the National Award!!!! Very happy for you. Well deserved … you always give your ALL to every film you do!!! Keep Shining …!!! Much Love and Maannyyyy Congratulations again to you and all your team. @gaurikhan @poojadadlani02 @redchilliesent (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

A Landmark Win for SRK

SRK shared the National Award for Best Actor with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for his role in the critically acclaimed film 12th Fail.

This recognition comes more than three decades into SRK’s career and is seen as a defining moment for the actor, who has been one of Bollywood’s most enduring icons.

SRK’s Gratitude Message

Earlier, SRK appeared in a video message, despite having an injured arm, to express his gratitude after the big win.

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honor. I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So thank you Raju sir, thank you Saeed and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawaan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award," he said.

A Friendship That Stands the Test of Time

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan share a long-standing bond, both on-screen and off-screen. The iconic duo has worked together in memorable films like Darr, Duplicate, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.