Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentJubin Nautiyal Shares Dream-Come-True Moment Singing With Shreya Ghoshal In 'Preet Re'

Jubin Nautiyal Shares Dream-Come-True Moment Singing With Shreya Ghoshal In 'Preet Re'

Years after a nervous audition where Shreya Ghoshal recognised his talent, Jubin Nautiyal finds himself sharing the mic with her in 'Preet Re'.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 10:59 PM (IST)

Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal is cruising at the charts with his song ‘Barbaad’ from the recently released film ‘Saiyaara’ and the song ‘Preet Re’ fast becoming a favourite of the masses. The singer, who has shared the mic with Shreya Ghoshal in ‘Preet Re’, is reflecting on his past as an artiste, and the full- circle moment which came with ‘Preet Re’.

Jubin had auditioned for ‘X Factor’, one of the judges was Shreya Ghoshal who recognised his potential, praising his voice and encouraging his journey. Their duet from ‘Dhadak 2’ is more than just a musical collaboration, it’s a powerful moment of destiny, growth, and mutual admiration.

Talking about the same, Jubin told IANS, “I still remember standing nervously in front of all the judges during my ‘X Factor’ audition, Shreya Ghoshal told me I had a beautiful timber voice and need to work on it”.

He further mentioned, “That moment stayed with me through all these years to now sing a duet with her is mesmerising. It’s more than just a song for me, it’s a reminder that dreams do come true”.

From an audition stage to the top of the charts — Jubin’s journey is a heartwarming reminder of what passion, perseverance, and belief can lead to. A true full-circle moment in Indian music history.

Earlier, the singer had spoken about his song ‘Barbaad’, which is cultivating a loyal fan-following.

He earlier told IANS, “The word itself is a very unique way of presenting a love song. Usually, when someone falls in love, you see a hero dancing on top of a hill, right? It's shown as an empowering, larger-than-life feeling — the idea that you could fight the world for this love”.

He believes what truly happens when someone genuinely falls in love is that a bit of fear sets in. “You start getting serious, and then thoughts creep in: What if this doesn’t work out? What if I get too involved? These are real questions that people experience when love becomes real”, he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 10:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreya Ghoshal Jubin Nautiyal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
India
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
India
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Says Rahul Took Briefing From China During Doklam Crisis
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Says Rahul Took Briefing From China
Cities
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Patna Submerged After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Deputy CM’s Residence and Hospitals Waterlogged
Breaking News: Severe Flooding Grips India’s Cities as Monsoon Rains Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
MiG-21: IAF Needs A Super Plan To Replace Retiring Icon That Defined India's Aerial Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget