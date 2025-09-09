Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMovies'Baaghi 4' Pay Gap Shocker: Tiger Shroff Bags Rs 20 Cr, Sanjay Dutt Paid Four Times Less

Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, is generating buzz for its action and box office success, despite mixed reviews.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 09:34 PM (IST)
The star-studded action thriller Baaghi 4, which hit theatres on September 5, has sparked conversations not just for its high-octane action and Tiger Shroff’s power-packed performance but also for the massive disparity in cast remuneration.

While some critics have called out the film’s weak storyline, others believe this fourth instalment marks Tiger Shroff’s best work in the franchise.

Baaghi 4: Massive Pay Gap Among Cast Members Comes to Light

Reports by Asianet News reveal that lead actor Tiger Shroff charged a whopping Rs 20 crore for the film, while veteran star Sanjay Dutt was paid Rs 5.5 crore—nearly four times less than Shroff’s fee.

The pay gap extended to the supporting cast as well. Actors Saurabh Sachdeva and Shreyas Talpade reportedly took home Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, respectively, while Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu earned about Rs 1 crore each.

This stark contrast in remuneration once again brings attention to Bollywood’s emphasis on star power, where leading actors often command a significant chunk of the film’s budget.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Performance

Despite competition from Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, Baaghi 4 has managed a strong box office performance. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 35.75 crore net and Rs 42.75 crore total in India within four days of release, with worldwide collections standing at Rs 49 crore—just shy of the Rs 50 crore mark.

 

 
 
 
 
 
On its fourth day (Monday), the film reportedly earned Rs 4.25 crore. It had opened to a robust Friday collection of Rs 12 crore, followed by a weekend total of Rs 19.25 crore.

About Baaghi 4

In Baaghi 4, Tiger Shroff returns as Ronny, a man who survives a devastating train accident but is consumed by regret and loss. Haunted by the memory of a woman he loved, Ronny spirals into self-destruction as his loved ones begin to question his sanity. The film ups the ante with even darker, bloodier action sequences.

Directed by A. Harsha in his Hindi debut and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film features Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who makes her Bollywood debut in this action-packed thriller.

 

