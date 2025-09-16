Mirai Box Office: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Epic Beats Kingdom, Targets ₹100 Crore Milestone

Karthik Gattamneni’s action fantasy spectacle Mirai continues its impressive run, showing no signs of slowing down at the ticket window. Starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, and Shriya Saran in lead roles, the film has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom and is now aiming to overtake Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel.

Mirai Maintains Strong Momentum At The Box Office

On Tuesday, producers People Media Factory confirmed that Mirai has grossed ₹91.45 crore worldwide within just four days of release. The film had earlier amassed ₹81.2 crore over its opening weekend, making it one of the fastest-growing box office performers of the year.

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), the production house wrote, “#SuperYodha's blazing run continues to dominate the Box-office. ₹91.45 Cr Worldwide Gross in 4 DAYS for #BrahmandBlockbusterMirai. Experience India’s most ambitious action adventure #MIRAI with your families only on Big Screens.”

Meanwhile, industry tracker Sacnilk reported that the fantasy action drama has collected ₹50.56 crore net in India during its four-day run.

With its collections already exceeding Kingdom’s ₹82 crore lifetime earnings, Mirai is now closing in on Thandel, which made ₹100 crore globally. The key question remains whether Mirai can match or surpass that figure by the end of its first week. For comparison, Teja Sajja’s previous blockbuster HanuMan earned ₹142 crore in its first seven days, setting a high benchmark for the actor’s box office pull.

About The Film

In Mirai, Teja Sajja plays Vedha, a reluctant hero who discovers he is destined to stop the dark sorcerer Mahabir Lama (Manchu Manoj). Guided by prophecy, Vedha embarks on a quest to wield the legendary weapon once used by Lord Rama and prevent Mahabir from gathering the nine sacred texts left by Emperor Ashoka. The film concludes with a mid-credit scene teasing another villain and setting up a sequel.