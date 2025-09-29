Jaya Bachchan And Kajol Share Warm Hug At Durga Puja Pandal. Video

Bollywood veterans Jaya Bachchan and Kajol reunited on Saptami to celebrate Durga Puja at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal. The heartwarming meeting was captured in several photos and videos that surfaced on social media on Monday.

Kajol and Jaya hug each other

In one video, Kajol is seen walking up to Jaya, who greets her with a radiant smile. The two shared a tight, lingering hug before engaging in a lively conversation, laughing together, and posing for pictures. For the festive occasion, Kajol donned a yellow, beige, and pink saree, while Jaya chose a golden and beige ensemble.

Netizens react

Fans were quick to react to the reunion. One wrote, “Jaya ji is happy only after meeting and getting pictures clicked with Kajol.” Another commented, “Two people with the same attitude in one frame.” Others noted, “They should have been mother and daughter. They are always happy when they meet,” and “Jaya smiling, wow, that's new.”

Jaya and Kajol's bond

Jaya and Kajol share a long-standing, affectionate bond, though they have acted together in just one film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Earlier this year, they met while visiting Ayan Mukerji following the passing of his father, Deb Mukherjee, where Jaya again embraced Kajol warmly. Last year, during Durga Puja, Jaya had hugged and kissed Kajol, leaving her in fits of laughter. Jaya is a familiar face at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal, making her presence at the festival a yearly highlight.

Kajol has often been compared to Jaya off-screen, particularly regarding their personalities. Speaking to Zoom earlier this year, Kajol reflected on being called “scary” and said the paparazzi “coax you, push you” to speak, seeking reactions to attach “some sort of a negative tagline” to celebrities.

On the work front

Kajol is currently busy with her talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, which premiered on September 25 with new episodes airing every Thursday. She is also set to star in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha season 2 and the upcoming Prabhu Deva film Maharagni: Queen of Queens.