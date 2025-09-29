Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentJaya Bachchan And Kajol Share Warm Hug At Durga Puja Pandal. Video

Jaya Bachchan And Kajol Share Warm Hug At Durga Puja Pandal. Video

Jaya Bachchan and Kajol shared a warm reunion at North Bombay Durga Puja, exchanging hugs, laughter, and pictures, delighting fans with their affectionate bond and festive spirits.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood veterans Jaya Bachchan and Kajol reunited on Saptami to celebrate Durga Puja at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal. The heartwarming meeting was captured in several photos and videos that surfaced on social media on Monday.

Kajol and Jaya hug each other

In one video, Kajol is seen walking up to Jaya, who greets her with a radiant smile. The two shared a tight, lingering hug before engaging in a lively conversation, laughing together, and posing for pictures. For the festive occasion, Kajol donned a yellow, beige, and pink saree, while Jaya chose a golden and beige ensemble.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Netizens react

Fans were quick to react to the reunion. One wrote, “Jaya ji is happy only after meeting and getting pictures clicked with Kajol.” Another commented, “Two people with the same attitude in one frame.” Others noted, “They should have been mother and daughter. They are always happy when they meet,” and “Jaya smiling, wow, that's new.”

Jaya and Kajol's bond

Jaya and Kajol share a long-standing, affectionate bond, though they have acted together in just one film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Earlier this year, they met while visiting Ayan Mukerji following the passing of his father, Deb Mukherjee, where Jaya again embraced Kajol warmly. Last year, during Durga Puja, Jaya had hugged and kissed Kajol, leaving her in fits of laughter. Jaya is a familiar face at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal, making her presence at the festival a yearly highlight.

Kajol has often been compared to Jaya off-screen, particularly regarding their personalities. Speaking to Zoom earlier this year, Kajol reflected on being called “scary” and said the paparazzi “coax you, push you” to speak, seeking reactions to attach “some sort of a negative tagline” to celebrities.

On the work front

Kajol is currently busy with her talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, which premiered on September 25 with new episodes airing every Thursday. She is also set to star in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha season 2 and the upcoming Prabhu Deva film Maharagni: Queen of Queens.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kajol Jaya Bachchan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Technology
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Business
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review: 'Time To Revisit 25-Year-Old Trade Pact'
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget