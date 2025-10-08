Veteran music composer Ismail Darbar recently opened up about his daughter-in-law, actress Gauahar Khan, showering her with praise for being a devoted mother while also admitting that his traditional mindset keeps him from watching her onscreen work.

Ismail praises Gauahar Khan

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani in a candid interview, Ismail lauded Gauahar for her bond with his son, Zaid Darbar, and for the way she has raised their son Zehaan. “Gauahar ke baare mein main itna hi jaanta hoon ki Zaid ke saath uska bohot achcha relation hein, aur Zaid ka jo pehla bachcha hua, Zehaan, uski parvarish usne jitne achche se kiya ki Zaid bolta hain ki… Ab samajh mein aata hein ki parvarish kya hota hein (I know that Gauahar and Zaid have a beautiful relationship and she took great care of Zehaan. Zaid tells me that he understands the value of great parenting),” he said.

Ismail went on to reflect on his own family values, crediting his wife Ayesha for giving up her career to raise their children. “However, the greatest thing my wife Ayesha did was stop working for her child’s sake. She was making Rs 5 lakh a month through shows at the time, and was also getting acting offers. But she never turned around and said that she wants to sing or perform. Even when I was in need of money, she didn’t offer to earn for us,” he shared.

Ismail on Gauahar continuing work after having kids

When asked if he watches Gauahar’s work, the music director admitted that he refrains from doing so due to his conservative upbringing. “Look, I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene would come in a movie. This happens in our house even today. Gauahar is a part of our family now, we are responsible for her reputation. But I can’t tell her not to work; that right only Zaid has. So I don’t indulge in activities that might bother me,” Ismail explained.

He further added that he consciously avoids watching her films or shows to prevent any conflict. “I’m not one to mince my words. I know that I will not be able to tolerate what I see, and if I am not able to tolerate what I see, I will confront them,” he said.

Revealing a lesser-known detail about Gauahar and Zaid’s relationship, Ismail shared that it was his son who first pursued the actress. The two tied the knot in 2020 when Zaid was 20 years old. The couple welcomed their first child, Zehaan, in 2023 and their second baby earlier this year.