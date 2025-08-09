Is GlobeTrotter The Title Of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29? SS Rajamouli Drops First Look

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the superstar and director SS Rajamouli took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into their much-talked-about project, previously known as SSMB29.

Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Set the Hype Rolling

The duo unveiled a close-up poster showing Mahesh in a rugged avatar — wearing a low-cut vest with blood stains and a pendant featuring Lord Shiva’s trishul and Nandi.

The post carried the intriguing hashtag #GlobeTrotter, which many believe could be the film’s title, though neither Mahesh nor Rajamouli confirmed it. “Thank you for all the love… I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter,” Mahesh wrote, while Rajamouli also shared the same hashtag.

Rajamouli’s Big Promise for Fans

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajamouli addressed movie lovers across the globe and Mahesh Babu’s fanbase, acknowledging their anticipation. “Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a never-before-seen reveal. Thank you all for your patience,” he wrote.

About GlobeTrotter

Described as an epic jungle adventure spanning multiple countries, GlobeTrotter is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest spectacles. While no release date has been announced yet, the film is already being touted by fans as a potential record-breaker.

Although Priyanka Chopra is rumoured to feature alongside Mahesh Babu and confirmed cast member Prithviraj Sukumaran, neither actor has shared the teaser post. Still, the buzz remains strong, with fans predicting it could surpass box office giants like Baahubali and Dangal.