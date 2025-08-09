Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentIs GlobeTrotter The Title Of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29? SS Rajamouli Drops First Look

Is GlobeTrotter The Title Of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29? SS Rajamouli Drops First Look

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu drop the first teaser for their highly anticipated film ‘GlobeTrotter’, with an official reveal set for November 2025.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 02:11 PM (IST)

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the superstar and director SS Rajamouli took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into their much-talked-about project, previously known as SSMB29. 

Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Set the Hype Rolling

The duo unveiled a close-up poster showing Mahesh in a rugged avatar — wearing a low-cut vest with blood stains and a pendant featuring Lord Shiva’s trishul and Nandi.

The post carried the intriguing hashtag #GlobeTrotter, which many believe could be the film’s title, though neither Mahesh nor Rajamouli confirmed it. “Thank you for all the love… I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter,” Mahesh wrote, while Rajamouli also shared the same hashtag.

ALSO READ: Nagarjuna & RGV’s Shiva Set For Grand Re-Release; Teaser To Play With Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Rajamouli’s Big Promise for Fans

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajamouli addressed movie lovers across the globe and Mahesh Babu’s fanbase, acknowledging their anticipation. “Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a never-before-seen reveal. Thank you all for your patience,” he wrote.

About GlobeTrotter 

Described as an epic jungle adventure spanning multiple countries, GlobeTrotter is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest spectacles. While no release date has been announced yet, the film is already being touted by fans as a potential record-breaker.

Although Priyanka Chopra is rumoured to feature alongside Mahesh Babu and confirmed cast member Prithviraj Sukumaran, neither actor has shared the teaser post. Still, the buzz remains strong, with fans predicting it could surpass box office giants like Baahubali and Dangal.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu SS Rajamouli
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Harshil Army Camp And Helipad Washed Away As Search For Missing Soldiers Intensifies
Breaking: Continuous Rescue Efforts Underway In Dharali Amid Ongoing Search For Missing Locals
Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget