HomeEntertainmentInternet Can't Keep Calm As Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Millie Bobby Brown And Lee Jung-jae

Internet Can’t Keep Calm As Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Millie Bobby Brown And Lee Jung-jae

Shah Rukh Khan turned heads at the Joy Awards as a viral photo showed him alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, creating a rare global crossover that fans can’t stop talking about.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan once again proved why his global appeal remains unmatched. The actor recently made a striking appearance at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, where he walked the lavender carpet sporting a suave salt-and-pepper look that instantly grabbed attention. Soon after, a video and photograph from the event began circulating online, featuring Shah Rukh in the same frame as Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae, a crossover that left fans thrilled.

Shah Rukh Khan shares frame with Lee Jung-jae and Millie Bobby Brown

On Monday, Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and host of the Joy Awards, shared a group photograph of the international stars who attended the ceremony. What truly set social media abuzz was Shah Rukh Khan standing alongside Lee Jung-jae and Millie Bobby Brown, making for a rare and memorable moment.

Netizens react

The image quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with excited reactions. One user wrote, “Never thought I’d see Millie and Shah Rukh Khan in the same frame.” Another commented, “Literally, I’m screaming.” A fan exclaimed, “What in the world crossover is this?” while someone else added, “Legendary energy.” Among the many reactions, one read, “No 1 King, No 11 Jane, both in the same frame,” and another noted, “SRK and Millie Bobby Brown in the same frame wasn’t on my bingo card.”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had also crossed paths with Lee Jung-jae at the Joy Forum in Riyadh. The Squid Game star shared a selfie with the Bollywood superstar on social media, captioning it, “Honoured to be with a respected icon, Mr Shah Rukh Khan.” The picture instantly became a talking point among fans across the globe.

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming action entertainer, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film boasts a stellar ensemble including Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. Although the release date is still under wraps, the film’s first look, featuring Shah Rukh in high-octane action with guns and intense hand-to-hand combat, has already sparked massive excitement among his fans.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Shah Rukh Khan make a recent appearance?

Shah Rukh Khan recently made an appearance at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, walking the lavender carpet.

Who was Shah Rukh Khan photographed with at the Joy Awards?

Shah Rukh Khan was photographed with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae.

How did fans react to the photo of Shah Rukh Khan with Millie Bobby Brown and Lee Jung-jae?

Fans were thrilled and excited, calling it a

Has Shah Rukh Khan met Lee Jung-jae before?

Yes, Shah Rukh Khan had previously crossed paths with Lee Jung-jae at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, where Lee Jung-jae shared a selfie calling him a 'respected icon'.

What is Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming action entertainer titled 'King', directed by Siddharth Anand.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN Millie Bobby Brown
