HomeEntertainmentInside Salman Khan’s 60th Birthday Plans: Private Panvel Farmhouse Bash, Special Tribute Planned

Salman Khan is set to turn 60 and will celebrate the milestone with a private gathering at his Panvel farmhouse. The intimate bash will include family, close friends and longtime collaborators.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 04:27 PM (IST)

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is all set to turn 60, and staying true to his long-standing tradition, the actor is expected to keep the milestone low-key with a private celebration at his Panvel farmhouse. As per a report by India Today, the birthday will be marked by an intimate gathering rather than a lavish industry event.

Salman Khan to ring in 60th birthday with private farmhouse celebration

The actor is likely to host a small, carefully curated get-together attended by close family members, trusted friends and a handful of filmmakers he has closely collaborated with over the years.

“Like every year, Salman Khan will be throwing a private bash at his Panvel farmhouse. Apart from his family and close friends, the invitees also include all the directors he has worked with,” a source told India Today.

Unlike large Bollywood birthday bashes, the guest list is expected to remain limited, focusing on personal bonds and long-term professional associations.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Special tribute planned for Salman Khan’s milestone birthday

Adding an emotional layer to the evening, those close to the actor have reportedly planned a special surprise in his honour.

“A special video featuring messages from all his directors over his cinematic journey and their experience working with him has been prepared for the actor,” the source added.

The gesture is said to reflect the deep respect Salman commands among filmmakers he has worked with across decades.

Salman Khan likely to keep celebrations low-key despite turning 60

The evening is expected to follow the familiar pattern Salman has maintained over the years. While the celebration itself will remain private, the actor may briefly step out to cut his birthday cake, offering fans a fleeting glimpse of the occasion.

Despite the significance of turning 60, there are reportedly no plans to scale up the festivities or deviate from his usual understated approach.

Salman becomes the last of Bollywood’s Khans to turn 60

Salman’s birthday holds special meaning for fans as he becomes the final member of Bollywood’s iconic Khan trio to enter his 60s, after Shah Rukh Khan, who was born on November 2, and Aamir Khan, born on March 14.

For audiences who grew up watching the three Khans dominate Hindi cinema and redefine superstardom, the milestone has sparked a wave of nostalgia.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan

On the professional front, Salman Khan has been occupied with the shoot of director Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The film is inspired by the June 15, 2020, clash in the Galwan region, which saw 200 Indian soldiers take on 1,200 Chinese Liberation Army troops while defending Indian territory.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
