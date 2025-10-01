Bollywood’s “King Khan” has scaled yet another peak. Shah Rukh Khan, already one of the most celebrated stars in cinema, has officially joined the billionaire’s club with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan joins billionaire’s club

This achievement makes him the wealthiest entertainer on the planet, surpassing global icons such as Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion), and Selena Gomez ($720 million).

While films made him a household name, Khan’s fortune has been built on far more than acting. His production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, launched in 2002, has backed several major hits like Chennai Express, Raees and Pathaan. Beyond filmmaking, the company is a powerhouse in visual effects, distribution, and content rights, establishing itself as a cornerstone of India’s entertainment business.

A major contributor to his wealth is also sports. SRK co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League. With lucrative sponsorship deals and steady league earnings, KKR has become one of his strongest investments.

Real estate is another jewel in Khan’s crown. His enviable property portfolio ranges from his landmark Mumbai residence Mannat to a villa in Beverly Hills, a farmhouse in Alibaug, and luxurious homes in London and Dubai. He has also invested in premium automobiles, lifestyle ventures, and a cutting-edge visual effects division at Red Chillies that services projects beyond his own films.

Together, these diverse ventures have turned Shah Rukh Khan into more than just a movie star—he is now a global business tycoon with a staggering fortune of ₹12,490 crore.

Another Indians on the list

Among other Indian names on the Hurun list, actress Juhi Chawla and her family feature with a wealth of ₹7,790 crore, while Hrithik Roshan occupies the third spot with an estimated net worth of ₹2,160 crore.