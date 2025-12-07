The Shelby clan is officially marching out of the shadows again as Peaky Blinders prepares for its long-awaited cinematic chapter. Four years after the series concluded, Netflix has confirmed that the saga continues with Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, a feature film written by creator Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper, bringing fans back into the gritty world of Birmingham’s most feared gangsters.

Cillian Murphy Brings Tommy Shelby Back From “Retirement”

Cillian Murphy, who had earlier hinted that he may never return to the role, opened up about what drew him back. Speaking to Netflix, Murphy shared, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me.” He added that reuniting with Knight and Harper is deeply meaningful to him. “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

Murphy’s comeback signals a fresh and intense new chapter for the character who has become one of television’s most iconic anti-heroes.

A Darker, War-Torn Storyline Awaits Fans

Set in Birmingham in 1940, the film drops the gang into the violent heart of World War II. With Europe gripped by the conflict, Tommy Shelby—living away from his family—finds himself forced back home as the war collides with unresolved demons from his past. Netflix describes the film as a battle for survival and, possibly, redemption.

Creator Steven Knight promised an explosive chapter, noting, “The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."

A Star-Studded Cast Joins the Peaky Legacy

The Immortal Man brings together returning favourites and heavyweight additions. Besides Murphy, the cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, Barry Keoghan, and Stephen Graham—a blend that promises to elevate the film’s intense wartime mood.

Release Date Confirmed

Fans won’t have to wait too long. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man hits select theatres on March 6, 2026, before streaming globally on Netflix from March 20, 2026.