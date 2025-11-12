Tom Felton Returns As Draco Malfoy In ‘Harry Potter & The Cursed Child’ Broadway Debut, Watch

Tom Felton has officially made his long-awaited Broadway debut, stepping back into the robes of Draco Malfoy, the character that made him a household name in the Harry Potter film series. The 38-year-old actor took the stage for his first performance in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Tuesday night (November 11) at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.

Felton is portraying the adult version of Draco, now a father, in the stage continuation of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world. The play follows the next generation, the children of Harry, Ginny, Ron, Hermione, and Draco, as they navigate friendship, legacy, and dark secrets that refuse to stay buried.

The actor will perform in the production for a 26-week limited engagement, running through May 10, 2026.

An Electric Opening Night

According to BroadwayWorld, the atmosphere during Felton’s debut was “electric,” with fans filling the theatre wearing Hogwarts scarves and cheering loudly as he stepped on stage. The official Broadway production page shared a video capturing the moment the audience erupted in applause at Felton’s entrance.

This marks a full-circle moment for Felton, who played Draco in all eight Harry Potter films from 2001 to 2011. His return as an older, more complex version of the character has already generated immense excitement among fans.

Meet the Spellbinding New Cast

The new Broadway company brings together several talents from the show’s North American tours. John Skelley stars as Harry Potter, alongside Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, reprising her role from the touring production. Emmet Smith plays Albus Potter, while Aidan Close takes on the role of Scorpius Malfoy, Draco’s son.

Rachel Christopher and Daniel Fredrick portray Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, with Janae Hammond as Rose Granger-Weasley and Kristen Martin as Delphi Diggory.

The ensemble includes over 30 performers, featuring Stephen Spinella, Megan Byrne, and Chance Marshaun Hill, along with new cast member Logan Becker.

A Global Stage Phenomenon

Since its world premiere in London in 2016, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has become a global theatrical event, selling over 11 million tickets worldwide and earning 60 major awards, including nine Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards — among them Best Play.

The production continues to captivate audiences across the world, with performances running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo, and North America, and a Dutch-language version set to open in the Netherlands in 2026.