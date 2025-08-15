Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodThunderbolts On OTT: When And Where To Watch Marvel’s Anti-Heroes In India

Thunderbolts On OTT: When And Where To Watch Marvel’s Anti-Heroes In India

Marvel’s Thunderbolts OTT release on JioHotstar on August 27 brings anti-heroes, twists, and fan-favourite characters to Indian viewers.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Marvel fans in India can soon stream Thunderbolts as the film is set to debut on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 27. The movie, which released earlier this year in theatres, features a star-studded cast of anti-heroes and explores the darker corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fans can finally catch the exploits of the team from the comfort of their homes.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts Arrives on OTT

The ensemble includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, David Harbour as Red Guardian, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa. Under Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s guidance, this group of “reformed” super soldiers, former enemies, and morally complex characters are assembled for a mission that unravels in unexpected ways.

The film also brings together fan-favourite MCU characters from The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As the story unfolds, the team realises they are pawns in Valentina’s larger scheme, adding intrigue and suspense to the plot.

ALSO READ: Release Or Chronological? Here’s The Best Way To Watch All Marvel Movies And Shows

Critical Acclaim and Box Office Performance

Globally, Thunderbolts has earned $382 million at the box office. While the revenue fell short of expectations, critics praised the film, giving it an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its writing, ensemble chemistry, and realistic action sequences have been highlighted as major strengths. The promotional campaign emphasised the talented creative team behind the film, who have previously worked on acclaimed projects like Hereditary, Beef, and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The film’s OTT release is highly anticipated, with fans eager to see how it connects to upcoming MCU entries like Disney+’s Ironheart and The Fantastic Four: The First Steps. The buzz around the cast, positive reviews, and Marvel fandom promise a strong response when Thunderbolts launches on JioHotstar on August 27.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Thunderbolts
