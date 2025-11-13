The wait is finally over! The Devil Wears Prada 2 has dropped its first teaser, reuniting Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway nearly two decades after the original cult classic hit the screens.

The less-than-one-minute teaser, shared by 20th Century Studios on its official YouTube channel, opens with Meryl’s iconic character, Miranda Priestly, striding purposefully through her bustling office toward an elevator. Just as the doors are closing, Anne Hathaway’s Andrea “Andy” Sachs enters, greeting her former boss with a warm “Miranda.”

In a subtle but powerful moment of character evolution, Miranda moves slightly to the side to make space for Andy and replies, “Took you long enough.” Andy smiles, dons her sunglasses, and the lift doors close — leaving fans gasping for more.

Fans Celebrate the Iconic Duo’s Return

Shortly after the teaser’s release, Anne Hathaway shared it on Instagram, captioning it, “It’s everyone’s birthday. #43 #DWP2.” The teaser’s launch coincided with Hathaway’s 43rd birthday, making it a double celebration for fans.

Social media erupted with excitement. “So gorgeous! I am looking forward to watching this,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Oh my God! Can't wait to see Miranda and Andy together again.”

One viewer noted the subtle change in Miranda’s demeanor, writing, “The fact that Miranda actually moves to the side to give Andy more room is some major character development.” Another user praised the teaser’s execution, saying, “Now THIS is how you make a teaser trailer. The heels, the music, Miranda, and finally Andy. Chef’s kiss.”

All About The Devil Wears Prada 2

The much-awaited sequel, featuring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, is slated for release on May 1, 2026. Directed by David Frankel, who helmed the 2006 original, the film began shooting in June.

The sequel expands the star-studded cast with Lady Gaga, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, and Simone Ashley joining the ensemble. Produced by Wendy Finerman and Karen Rosenfelt, with a screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film is based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel.

Fans can expect a fashion-forward, emotionally charged reunion as Miranda and Andy’s story continues in a new era of media, ambition, and style.