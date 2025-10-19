Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodJavier Bardem Supports Film Workers For Palestine, Urges Accountability Amid Gaza Conflict

Javier Bardem Supports Film Workers For Palestine, Urges Accountability Amid Gaza Conflict

Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem speaks out in support of Film Workers for Palestine, emphasizing accountability for companies complicit in the Gaza crisis.

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 08:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The ‘No Country for Old Men’ star Javier Bardem is very clear about his political choice. The actor spoke out in support of Film Workers for Palestine.

He made his position very clear with his recent remarks in support of Palestine, which has been bombed to the ruins by Israel, reports ‘Variety’.

The actor told CNN, “Regarding the Film Workers for Palestine pledge, I want this to be very clear. We do not discriminate against any person based on their nationality, race, religion, or gender. We of course believe discrimination of any kind is wrong and do NOT support that and have continued to reiterate this”.

He further mentioned, “We support holding companies and institutions all over the world accountable, NOT individuals, for their complicity and participation in the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and the illegal settlement of the West Bank (sic)”.

As per ‘Variety’, earlier in September, more than 3,900 industry leaders signed a pledge against working with Israeli film institutions and companies that are “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people”.

The list of signatures includes filmmakers and actors like Bardem, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ava DuVernay, Adam McKay, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Ayo Edebiri, Lily Gladstone, Mark Ruffalo, Hannah Einbinder, Peter Sarsgaard, Aimee Lou Wood, Paapa Essiedu, Gael Garcia Bernal, Riz Ahmed, Joaquin Phoenix, Nicola Coughlan, Andrew Garfield, Harris Dickinson, Bowen Yang, Rooney Mara, Guy Pearce, Jonathan Glazer, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Fisher Stevens, Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre and Elliot Page.

In October, U.K. Lawyers for Israel sent a letter of warning to Netflix, Disney, Amazon Studios, Apple and Warner Bros. Discovery, among others, stating that the boycott violates the U.K.’s Equality Act and may impact financing and insurance.

The document stated, “(The Equality Act 2010) is the key legislation in the U.K. protecting against racism and discriminatory treatment. If the U.K. television and film industry colludes with acts contrary to this legislation, organizations are themselves likely to be in breach”.

“It also creates a dangerous precedent, one that condones the exclusion of individuals and/or organizations based solely on their nationality, ethnicity, and/or religion”, it added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Riz Ahmed Javier Bardem Javier Bardem Palestine Film Workers For Palestine Javier Bardem Gaza
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
Cricket
Perth Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Comeback?
Perth Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Comeback?
Election 2025
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget