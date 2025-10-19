Javier Bardem Supports Film Workers For Palestine, Urges Accountability Amid Gaza Conflict

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The ‘No Country for Old Men’ star Javier Bardem is very clear about his political choice. The actor spoke out in support of Film Workers for Palestine.

He made his position very clear with his recent remarks in support of Palestine, which has been bombed to the ruins by Israel, reports ‘Variety’.

The actor told CNN, “Regarding the Film Workers for Palestine pledge, I want this to be very clear. We do not discriminate against any person based on their nationality, race, religion, or gender. We of course believe discrimination of any kind is wrong and do NOT support that and have continued to reiterate this”.

He further mentioned, “We support holding companies and institutions all over the world accountable, NOT individuals, for their complicity and participation in the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and the illegal settlement of the West Bank (sic)”.

As per ‘Variety’, earlier in September, more than 3,900 industry leaders signed a pledge against working with Israeli film institutions and companies that are “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people”.

The list of signatures includes filmmakers and actors like Bardem, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ava DuVernay, Adam McKay, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Ayo Edebiri, Lily Gladstone, Mark Ruffalo, Hannah Einbinder, Peter Sarsgaard, Aimee Lou Wood, Paapa Essiedu, Gael Garcia Bernal, Riz Ahmed, Joaquin Phoenix, Nicola Coughlan, Andrew Garfield, Harris Dickinson, Bowen Yang, Rooney Mara, Guy Pearce, Jonathan Glazer, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Fisher Stevens, Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre and Elliot Page.

In October, U.K. Lawyers for Israel sent a letter of warning to Netflix, Disney, Amazon Studios, Apple and Warner Bros. Discovery, among others, stating that the boycott violates the U.K.’s Equality Act and may impact financing and insurance.

The document stated, “(The Equality Act 2010) is the key legislation in the U.K. protecting against racism and discriminatory treatment. If the U.K. television and film industry colludes with acts contrary to this legislation, organizations are themselves likely to be in breach”.

“It also creates a dangerous precedent, one that condones the exclusion of individuals and/or organizations based solely on their nationality, ethnicity, and/or religion”, it added.

