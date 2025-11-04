Dakota Johnson Finds Her Spark Again After Chris Martin Breakup

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodDakota Johnson Finds Her Spark Again After Chris Martin Breakup

Dakota Johnson is dating again after her split from Chris Martin. The actress feels “lighter and at peace” as she focuses on new films and directing debut.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 07:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson seems to be back in the dating circle. This comes roughly five months after she and Chris Martin broke up.

Johnson, who split from the Coldplay lead singer in June, has been slowly dating again and she's happy”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A source told ‘People’, "Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final”.

Multiple sources confirmed in June that Johnson, 36, and Martin, 48, had ended their nearly eight-year relationship.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2017 and photographed together as recently as May 16. A source said, "She’s in a great place. She’s busy, fulfilled, and she’s moved on”.

As per ‘People’, Johnson and Martin's split came roughly three months after an insider shared that the pair had been engaged for “years”.

They initially sparked engagement rumors in 2020 but were "in no rush to get married" then, per the source. Roughly two weeks after Martin and Johnson's split, a source said that the breakup "wasn't exactly a shock”, adding that the pair's relationship "had the same issues for a while".

When she appeared on the Today show days after the break-up was confirmed, she gave an amusingly short answer about what she would demand as a "non-negotiable" if she were to work with a real-life matchmaker.

“Like, not an a--h---?” she said at the time. As Johnson nears the end of 2025, she has one new movie in the works: an adaptation of author Colleen Hoover's ‘Verity’, due in theaters October 2, 2026. This year, she starred in both Materialists and the comedy Splitsville. The actress and producer is also setting out on directing her own feature film for the first time with a new movie titled A Tree Is Blue, which will co-star Jessica Alba.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 07:52 AM (IST)
Chris Martin Dakota Johnson Dakota Johnson Dating Dakota Johnson Breakup
