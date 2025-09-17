Cardi B Announces Fourth Pregnancy, First Child With NFL Star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has shared exciting personal news—she is pregnant with her fourth child. The rapper revealed the update during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings (September 17, 2025). The baby, her first with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, is expected to arrive before her Little Miss Drama arena tour kicks off in early 2026, according to E! Online.

Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy

The rapper, 32, already has three children—Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, and Blossom Cephus—from her previous marriage to rapper Offset. The couple, who married in 2017, parted ways in 2023.

Born on July 10, 2018, Kulture is Cardi B’s first child with Offset. Cardi confirmed her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live back in April 2018, as reported by People. Now eight years old, Kulture frequently features in her mother’s posts and at public events.

Wave, Cardi’s second child, was born on September 4, 2021. His parents introduced his name months later, revealing his first photo when he was seven months old. The four-year-old’s milestones are often shared online, including his first birthday, which had a racecar-themed party. In 2022, Cardi even had his name tattooed on her jawline as a tribute.

Blossom, born on September 7, 2024, is Cardi B’s youngest with Offset. Her birth came shortly after Cardi filed for divorce. Now a year old, Blossom has been lovingly introduced to the world by her mother, who once captioned a photo: “I love my little blossom belle.”

A New Chapter With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were first spotted together in May 2025, making their relationship public the following month. Speaking about her new partner, Cardi described Diggs as supportive and stable. The couple’s first baby together marks a fresh chapter in the star’s personal life.