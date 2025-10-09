The Kapoor family recently gathered for a joyous occasion, filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, got engaged to her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar. The grand celebration saw nearly the entire Kapoor clan, including Boney’s brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, along with their families, coming together in their festive best. But amid the glamour and traditional finery, one family member stood out for an unexpected reason, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s ultra-casual outfit, which sparked a wave of chatter online.

Harshvarrdhan’s look for Anshula's engagement

While most guests turned up in elegant ethnic attire, Harshvarrdhan arrived wearing a plain white T-shirt, loose pyjamas, and a black jacket — paired with equally laid-back footwear. Photos from the event soon circulated online, leaving fans puzzled by his fashion choice. One user questioned, “Why would anyone attend their sister’s biggest day dressed like this?” Another joked, “Did he go inside and change?” However, later pictures from inside the event confirmed that the actor stuck to the same relaxed outfit throughout the evening.

Harshvarrdhan on his outfit for Anshula's engagement

Amid the growing online buzz, Harshvarrdhan decided to explain his side. Taking to the comments section of a social media post, he wrote, “As I can see from the comments people are concerned/curious about my choice of chosen attire for the evening. Some formal Indian clothes were sent to me, but since I have lost a lot of weight for an upcoming art project to be shot at the end of the year, the clothes didn't fit right. With very little time left for the function and not wanting to be late, I decided to grab something basic and comfortable.”

Netizens not impressed with the explanation

However, his clarification didn’t quite win over the internet. After his comment was shared on Reddit, users continued to troll the actor. One person wrote, “Does he not own a pair of basic pants and a button-down shirt, worst case? I can’t believe traditional dress didn’t fit, so the ONLY option was this travesty.”

Another user brought up his sister Rhea Kapoor’s fashion expertise, saying, “His sis is a stylist. She could have easily arranged a new pair of well-fitting clothes… even his house help could have gone to a tailor and got anything altered for him.” Others pointed out that his elder sister Sonam Kapoor could have helped too, quipping, “Why not actually ask one of your sister’s stylists to find some clothes for your cousin’s wedding? This man. (facepalm emoji).”

The son of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan began his career as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap on Bombay Velvet. He made his acting debut with Mirzya in 2016 and later appeared in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Thar, sharing screen space with his father.