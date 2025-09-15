Hardik Pandya Sparks Dating Buzz With Mahieka Sharma. Here’s What The Internet Spotted

Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s personal life has once again become a talking point. Months after announcing his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic, the all-rounder is now at the centre of speculation over a possible relationship with model-turned-actor Mahieka Sharma.

Hardik Pandya’s new link-up chatter

The rumours gained momentum after a Reddit thread pointed out a mysterious male figure in the background of one of Mahieka’s selfies, with many suggesting it could be Hardik. Adding to the buzz, eagle-eyed fans noticed the number “33”, Pandya’s jersey number, featured in one of her posts.

The gossip mill went into overdrive when users highlighted that the two follow each other on Instagram. Another detail caught the internet’s attention: both Hardik and Mahieka appeared to be wearing identical bathrobes in different pictures. Mahieka’s recent travel stories from Dubai, where Hardik is currently with Team India for the Asia Cup, only fueled more speculation.

One Reddit user wrote, “I follow her, and she frequently engages with cricket-related content. I was taken aback to see she liked many of Hardik’s posts, but that doesn’t automatically imply they are in a relationship. They might just be acquaintances.” Another claimed, “My house is in the same colony as Hardik's and I can confirm I've seen her leaving once.”

Earlier rumours

This isn’t the first time Hardik’s name has been linked to someone after his split. Earlier this year, reports suggested he was seeing UK-based singer Jasmin Walia. She was spotted at the stadium during his matches and was once even photographed stepping onto the Mumbai Indians team bus after an IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. While the duo never confirmed the buzz, they later unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking reports of a breakup.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's separation

Hardik and Natasa, who tied the knot in 2020 during the pandemic, confirmed their divorce in July last year after months of speculation. In a joint statement, Hardik shared, “After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together.”

The statement further read, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”