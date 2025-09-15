Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHardik Pandya Sparks Dating Buzz With Mahieka Sharma. Here’s What The Internet Spotted

Hardik Pandya Sparks Dating Buzz With Mahieka Sharma. Here’s What The Internet Spotted

Hardik Pandya is once again in the spotlight, with online buzz linking him to actor-model Mahieka Sharma. From Instagram follows to cryptic posts, fans are convinced there’s more than meets the eye.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s personal life has once again become a talking point. Months after announcing his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic, the all-rounder is now at the centre of speculation over a possible relationship with model-turned-actor Mahieka Sharma.

Hardik Pandya’s new link-up chatter

The rumours gained momentum after a Reddit thread pointed out a mysterious male figure in the background of one of Mahieka’s selfies, with many suggesting it could be Hardik. Adding to the buzz, eagle-eyed fans noticed the number “33”, Pandya’s jersey number, featured in one of her posts.

The gossip mill went into overdrive when users highlighted that the two follow each other on Instagram. Another detail caught the internet’s attention: both Hardik and Mahieka appeared to be wearing identical bathrobes in different pictures. Mahieka’s recent travel stories from Dubai, where Hardik is currently with Team India for the Asia Cup, only fueled more speculation.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ♡ mahieka!!!! ♡ (@mahiekasharma)

One Reddit user wrote, “I follow her, and she frequently engages with cricket-related content. I was taken aback to see she liked many of Hardik’s posts, but that doesn’t automatically imply they are in a relationship. They might just be acquaintances.” Another claimed, “My house is in the same colony as Hardik's and I can confirm I've seen her leaving once.”

Hardik pandya new girlfriend
byu/Own_Influence_1229 inIndiaCricketGossips

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @angreziedaaru

Earlier rumours

This isn’t the first time Hardik’s name has been linked to someone after his split. Earlier this year, reports suggested he was seeing UK-based singer Jasmin Walia. She was spotted at the stadium during his matches and was once even photographed stepping onto the Mumbai Indians team bus after an IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. While the duo never confirmed the buzz, they later unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking reports of a breakup.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's separation

Hardik and Natasa, who tied the knot in 2020 during the pandemic, confirmed their divorce in July last year after months of speculation. In a joint statement, Hardik shared, “After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together.”

The statement further read, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hardik Pandya
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: PM Modi In Bihar’s Purnea Vows Action
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: Modi In Bihar Vows Action
India
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
Business
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
Business
Markets Settle In Red, Sensex Under 81,800, Nifty Marginally Down
Markets Settle In Red, Sensex Under 81,800, Nifty Marginally Down
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Breaking: Supreme Court Delivers Key Ruling On Waqf Act, Partial Relief And Major Directions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget