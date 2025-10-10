Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Make First Public Appearance Amid Dating Speculations; WATCH

Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Make First Public Appearance Amid Dating Speculations; WATCH

Following his divorce from Natasa Stankovic, cricketer Hardik Pandya is rumored to be dating model Mahieka Sharma.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s personal life continues to make headlines. After his separation from actress Natasa Stankovic, the all-rounder was briefly linked with model Jasmine Walia. However, that alleged relationship seems to have ended and now, rumours suggest Hardik is dating model Mahieka Sharma.

Hardik and Mahieka Spotted Together at Mumbai Airport

While neither Hardik nor Mahieka has officially confirmed their relationship, the duo seemingly made their first public appearance together amid growing speculation. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Friday. Witnesses noted that Hardik let Mahieka walk ahead, maintaining a low profile and avoiding the paparazzi.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Social Media Sparks Speculation

Dating rumours between Hardik and Mahieka first surfaced on Reddit, where fans pointed out that the two follow each other on Instagram. The buzz intensified when eagle-eyed followers claimed to have spotted Hardik in one of Mahieka’s Instagram pictures back in September.

Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma, who has carved a niche in the world of modelling and acting, holds a degree in Economics and Finance. She has appeared in several music videos, independent films, and advertising campaigns for top brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. Mahieka has also graced the ramp for celebrated designers including Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani.

Hardik and Natasa’s Separation

In 2024, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce in a joint statement shared on Instagram. It read: “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision, given the joy, respect, and companionship we shared. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be the centre of both our lives. We’ll co-parent to ensure he receives all our love and care. We request privacy during this difficult time.”

The couple tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya the same year.

 

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma
Read more
