Gauri Khan Celebrates SRK’s National Award Win With Plans For A Special Trophy Display

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has added a historic milestone to his illustrious career by winning the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan. The honour was conferred at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi, where the actor received thunderous applause from fans and peers alike.

This marks the first time Shah Rukh has won the prestigious award, a recognition that has long been awaited by his admirers.

Gauri Khan’s Heartfelt Tribute To SRK

As congratulations poured in from across the country, Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, shared a touching message on Instagram. Posting a picture of Shah Rukh holding the award, she wrote: “What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award.”

Gauri, known for her celebrated work as an interior designer, revealed that she plans to create a custom-designed space for the trophy at their home.

Other Big Winners at the 71st National Film Awards

This year’s ceremony also celebrated other powerful performances: Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, lauded for its emotional depth and real-life inspiration.

Vikrant Massey received honours for his acclaimed performance in 12th Fail, where he portrayed a young man’s struggle to crack one of India’s toughest exams.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Illustrious Career

In a career spanning over three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has amassed countless awards, including 14 Filmfare Awards—most in the Best Actor category—for films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, My Name Is Khan, Swades, and Chak De! India.

He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, along with international recognitions such as the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Légion d'honneur from the French government.