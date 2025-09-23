Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentGauri Khan Celebrates SRK’s National Award Win With Plans For A Special Trophy Display

Gauri Khan Celebrates SRK’s National Award Win With Plans For A Special Trophy Display

Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for Best Actor for "Jawan" at the 71st National Film Awards. His wife, Gauri Khan, celebrated his achievement with a heartfelt Instagram post.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 07:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has added a historic milestone to his illustrious career by winning the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan. The honour was conferred at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi, where the actor received thunderous applause from fans and peers alike.

This marks the first time Shah Rukh has won the prestigious award, a recognition that has long been awaited by his admirers.

Gauri Khan’s Heartfelt Tribute To SRK

As congratulations poured in from across the country, Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, shared a touching message on Instagram. Posting a picture of Shah Rukh holding the award, she wrote: “What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Gauri, known for her celebrated work as an interior designer, revealed that she plans to create a custom-designed space for the trophy at their home.

Other Big Winners at the 71st National Film Awards

This year’s ceremony also celebrated other powerful performances: Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, lauded for its emotional depth and real-life inspiration.

Vikrant Massey received honours for his acclaimed performance in 12th Fail, where he portrayed a young man’s struggle to crack one of India’s toughest exams.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Illustrious Career

In a career spanning over three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has amassed countless awards, including 14 Filmfare Awards—most in the Best Actor category—for films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, My Name Is Khan, Swades, and Chak De! India.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@srkking555)

He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, along with international recognitions such as the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Légion d'honneur from the French government.

 

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 07:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRK Gauri Khan National Award Gauri Khan SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK +
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
National Film Awards 2025 Live: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
National Film Awards 2025 Live: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
World
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
Cities
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Business
Dalal Street Nearly Flat As Rupee Hits Record Low, Sensex Closes Near 82,100
Dalal Street Nearly Flat As Rupee Hits Record Low, Sensex Closes Near 82,100
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget