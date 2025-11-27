Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Filmmaker Anil Sharma Remembers Dharmendra’s Final Days: 'He Was Recovering, Would Open His Eyes'

Filmmaker Anil Sharma recalls Dharmendra’s final days, saying the veteran actor was recovering at home and doctors called him “very strong,” giving hope before his sudden passing at 89.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Renowned filmmaker Anil Sharma, a longtime collaborator and close family friend of the Deols, has opened up about the last days of legendary actor Dharmendra. Sharma recalled that the veteran star seemed to be on the path to recovery after being discharged from the hospital, giving hope to everyone around him.

Anil Sharma on Dharmendra’s last moments

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Anil shared, “I went to his home. He had recovered. He would open his eyes and even move his hands. He was recovering, and doctors were saying that Dharamji bahut strong aadmi hai. (Doctors said he is a very strong man)”

He added that even the medical team had believed in the actor’s resilience.

“Doctors assured us he would recover, and even in the hospital, it looked like he would. But age shows its signs, and you can’t fight that. Everyone was hopeful, and we all thought we would celebrate his birthday on 8 December.” Dharmendra would have turned 90 next month.

A lifelong collaboration with the Deols

Anil Sharma’s professional journey with Dharmendra spans decades, beginning with Hukumat (1987). The duo later worked together on Elaan-E-Jung, Farishtay, and Tahalka. Sharma also directed several of Sunny Deol’s most successful films, including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Singh Saab the Great, and Gadar 2.

In 2004, he directed Bobby Deol in Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo and in 2007, he brought together all three Deols—Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby—for the family drama Apne.

Dharmendra’s passing and legacy

Dharmendra, the iconic ‘He-Man of Bollywood,’ passed away on 24 November at the age of 89, leaving a void in Indian cinema and the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. Earlier this month, he had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing breathlessness. Though discharged on 12 November and showing signs of improvement at home, his health unexpectedly declined in the days that followed.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Dharmendra transformed from the charming romantic hero of the 1960s into one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini; his children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol; and his extended family.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Anil Sharma Dharmendra
