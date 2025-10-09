Farah Khan Reacts To 1987 Dance Video As Backup Dancer In Jalwa. Watch

Veteran choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan recently had a nostalgic moment after an old video from her early dancing days resurfaced online. The clip, from the 1987 film Jalwa starring Naseeruddin Shah and Archana Puran Singh, marked her very first on-screen appearance — long before she became one of Bollywood’s top choreographers and directors.

Farah Khan reacts to her old dance video

An Instagram page shared a throwback video from the song Feeling Hot Hot Hot, captioning it, “Farah Khan’s first appearance as a professional dancer in a film was as a background dancer in the 1987 movie Jalwa, in the song ‘Feeling Hot Hot’. Her official debut as a choreographer came later in 1992.”

In the clip, a young Farah — sporting curly hair and dressed in white — can be seen grooving energetically in the background, while Archana Puran Singh performs in the lead. The upbeat number, composed by Anand–Milind and Remo Fernandes, was sung by Sharon Prabhakar.

The post caught Farah’s attention, and she couldn’t resist reacting. She commented, “Ohhh my goddd!!” followed by a laughing emoji, clearly amused by her old dance moves. Actress Richa Chadha also joined in, writing, “so cute.”

Netizens react

Fans filled the comments section with love and admiration for Farah’s journey, calling her a true example of hard work and perseverance. One user wrote, “She’s worked really hard to achieve where she is. Kudos.” Another added, “She looking pretty but i am sure Farah herself will laugh watching her old video.” A few even felt she could have easily made it as a leading lady, saying, “Farah Khan looked prettier than many actresses back then could have become a female lead.” One fan humorously commented, “Dilip kaha h.” — a reference to her cook who often features in her videos.

On the work front

Farah last directed the Shah Rukh Khan–Deepika Padukone starrer Happy New Year (2014). She recently choreographed Ghafoor, a song from Aryan Khan’s upcoming web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Apart from her film work, she has been hosting Celebrity MasterChef and sharing light-hearted celebrity cooking videos on her YouTube channel.