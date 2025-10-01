Farah Khan Clarifies ‘Zyada Udo Mat' Comment To Dilip: 'Would Say The Same To My Son'

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s camaraderie with her cook Dilip, showcased in their popular cooking vlogs, has often won fans’ hearts. However, a recent clip sparked mixed reactions online when Farah asked Dilip not to step between her, Ashish Chanchlani, and Munawar Faruqui while posing for photographers. While some saw it as playful banter, others criticised her comment as rude. Farah has now addressed the matter.

Farah clarifies her remark on Dilip

Farah recently launched a YouTube show titled Aunty Kisko Bola?, where women display their talents, and the judges rotate each episode. During a recent shoot, she was joined by Munawar Faruqui and Ashish Chanchlani. After wrapping up, the trio posed for the paparazzi when Dilip tried to squeeze into the frame. The photographers could be heard saying, “The real star has come,” prompting Farah to say, “Beechmein nahi… zyada udo mat (Don’t come in the middle… don’t fly too high).”

The moment was later shared on Instagram with the caption: “Reel vs Reality, Farah tells Dilip ‘Beechmein nahi… zyada udo mat.’” Social media reactions were divided.

Responding to the criticism, Farah said, “It’s important that one doesn’t get too cocky. I would say the same to my son. The guest is always the most important.”

The bond between Farah Khan and Dilip

Farah began her cooking vlogs in 2024 with Dilip, visiting celebrities’ homes, preparing dishes, and engaging in lighthearted conversations. The duo’s humorous interactions quickly gained popularity, turning Dilip into a social media favourite.

Dilip has since appeared in multiple high-profile advertisements alongside Farah, including a Myntra commercial with Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani, and a Flipkart campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and others. The pair were also recently spotted on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga during Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s wedding episode, where Dilip received star treatment, complete with his own vanity van.

Their collaboration has extended to international travel vlogs as well, including a trip to the Maldives where they explored the island and learned to cook a traditional local dish. Fans continue to applaud Farah for treating Dilip like family, a relationship that has clearly endeared both to audiences.