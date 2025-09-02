Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again in the spotlight for her personal life. The actress, who has been linked to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru for months now, has reignited speculation after sharing a new reel from her Dubai trip. While neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed or denied the relationship, their frequent appearances together and subtle social media hints continue to keep fans curious.

Samantha’s Latest Reel Fuels Dating Rumours

On Tuesday, Samantha shared a reel capturing moments from her Dubai getaway. Titled “What I see vs What you see,” the video included a fleeting glimpse of her holding a man’s hand. Though their faces weren’t revealed, fans quickly pointed out the man—dressed in a black jacket, jeans, and carrying a black bag—looked very similar to Raj Nidimoru.

The comment section was filled with speculation. One fan wrote, “Raj Nidimoru Fam,” while another said, “Soft launching in style, grace and everything.” Others added, “Did you soft launch your new man?” and “Did she just make her relationship public??”

Sharing the reel, Samantha captioned it: “Dubai for a minute.” Her Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Varun Dhawan reacted with a red heart emoji, while actress Disha Patani dropped a “So cute.” Fans, too, called the post wholesome and expressed happiness at seeing Samantha glow.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s dating rumours

The rumours of Samantha and Raj’s relationship began earlier this year. In May, while thanking fans for the success of her production debut Subham, Samantha posted a carousel of pictures. Among them was a group photo with Raj and the film’s team, and another, a cosy in-flight selfie where she rested her head on Raj’s shoulder. The latter instantly sparked buzz online.

In July, Samantha attended the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 2025 edition in Detroit. Once again, Raj featured in several of her photos, adding more fuel to the dating chatter.

Taking the next step?

According to reports, the duo, who first worked together on Citadel, may be looking to take their relationship to the next level. A Pinkvilla report suggested that Samantha and Raj are scouting homes together and are seriously considering moving in. Raj, who divorced in 2022, has reportedly found love and companionship with Samantha after their professional partnership blossomed into something more.

What’s next for Samantha

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The film boasts a powerful ensemble including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Wamiqa Gabbi.