Fake Bomb Threats Target Rajinikanth And Dhanush; Chennai Police Confirm Hoax

Panic spread across Chennai on Monday after bomb threat emails were sent to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush. The alarming messages, received on the official email ID of the Tamil Nadu DGP, sparked immediate police action. However, after a swift investigation, authorities confirmed that the threats were hoaxes, part of a recent string of fake alerts targeting Tamil celebrities.

Threats Sent to DGP’s Email

According to police sources, the threat email claimed that bombs had been planted at the homes of Rajinikanth, Dhanush, and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Sevalperunthagai.

The mail was quickly forwarded to the Greater Chennai Police, who launched a coordinated investigation.

Conduct Thorough Checks at Celebrity Residences

A team from the Teynampet Police Station, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, reached Rajinikanth’s Poes Garden residence to conduct an extensive search.

Security personnel at the actor’s home informed the police that no suspicious individuals had entered the premises. Following a detailed sweep, officials confirmed that no explosives were found.

Similar checks were conducted at the residences of Dhanush and Sevalperunthagai, both of which were later declared safe.

Rising Trend of Hoax Threats in Tamil Nadu

This latest incident adds to a growing number of false bomb threat emails received by celebrities and VIPs in recent weeks.

On October 2, actor Trisha Krishnan and several others received similar threats. Later, on October 9, police arrested Shabik, a 37-year-old man, for falsely claiming that a bomb had been planted at actor Vijay’s Neelankarai home.

Again, on October 14, legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja faced a similar scare after a threat email targeted his T Nagar studio, prompting another round of security checks.

Police Tracing Source of Hoax Mails

Authorities are now working to trace the origin of these recurring fake threats, which have caused widespread panic and heightened security concerns in Chennai.