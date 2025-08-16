Actor Faissal Khan, known for his role in 'Mela', has once again stirred headlines, this time for making a decisive move regarding his relationship with his superstar brother Aamir Khan and the rest of the family. Faissal has issued a formal statement declaring that he has severed all ties with his relatives, both familial and in matters related to inheritance.

Faissal Khan’s Statement on Breaking Away

In a note shared with Bollywood Bubble, Faissal stated: “I, Faissal Khan, have from the date hereof severed all ties, familial as well as in estate, with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written. All persons are required to take note that on and from the date hereof I shall not be known as forming part of the family of my late father Tahir Husain or my mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, and/or any other family member more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written, and I shall not be entitled to any rights arising out of the estate of either of them or liable for any liability arising out of the estate of either of them."

The actor further mentioned that he will no longer reside at Aamir Khan’s home and will stop accepting any financial support from him. According to Faissal, this decision comes after what he described as a “painful experience” with his family.

Aamir Khan’s Family Responds

Reacting to Faissal’s remarks, Aamir Khan’s family released a statement expressing concern over his repeated public outbursts. They said:

“We are distressed by Faissal’s hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family."

Emphasis on Family Support and Well-being

The family further stressed that all decisions regarding Faissal have always been taken after consulting medical experts. “It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological well-being. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family," the statement read.

With Faissal Khan’s decision, the rift within the Khan family appears to have deepened further, drawing public attention once again to the strained ties between the brothers.