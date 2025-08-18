Faissal Khan Confirms Cutting Ties With Aamir Khan And Family In Instagram Post

Actor Faissal Khan, brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has once again stirred controversy with a public declaration about distancing himself from his family. Days after Aamir and his relatives dismissed Faissal’s recent claims as “misleading,” he has now officially announced severing all connections with them.

Faissal Khan cuts ties with his family

Sharing a note on Instagram, Faissal revealed that he has chosen to part ways from his family for his “healing and growth.” He wrote, “With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth. Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength.”

Earlier in the public notice, published according to a report by Bollywood Bubble, he stated, “I, Faissal Khan, have from the date hereof severed all ties, familial as well as in estate, with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written… I shall not be known as forming part of the family of my late father Tahir Husain or my mother Zeenat Tahir Husain… I shall not be entitled to any rights arising out of the estate of either of them or liable for any liability arising out of the estate of either of them.”

He went on to add, “I will from the date hereof not reside in the residence of my brother Aamir Khan, and I will also not claim any monthly allowance/ maintenance from my brother Aamir Khan. All persons are required to take note that my decision to sever all ties with my family members has been arrived at after very carefully I consideration on my part and in view of the unfortunate past events as under.”

Faissal's allegations against the family

Faissal has levelled serious allegations against his family, claiming he was forcefully medicated, kept under house arrest, and pressured into giving up his signatory rights. He also accused them of defaming him through their recent statements.

Earlier, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, he had said, “Mujhe qaid kar ke rakha tha ghar mein ek saal (I was imprisoned at home for over a year) and they were saying I’ve got schizophrenia and I’m a mad person and I will harm society. JJ Hospital mein mujhe 20 din rakha gaya, test kiya gaya, general ward mein, mental logon ke saath (I was at JJ Hospital for 20 days, was tested in general ward, with ‘mental’ people).”

Faissal's past equations with Aamir Khan

Despite differences, Aamir had supported Faissal both personally and professionally. After Faissal’s debut film Madhosh failed at the box office, Aamir co-produced Mela (2000), which featured both brothers. However, the film too did not succeed. In later years, Aamir continued to support him financially, even providing a monthly allowance while Faissal stayed at the family’s Pali Hill residence.

The Khan Family’s response

Following Faissal’s recent claims, Aamir Khan and other family members released a joint statement rejecting his version of events. It read, “We are distressed by Faisal’s hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.”

The statement continued, “It is important to share that every choice regarding Faisal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological well being. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family.”

The note was collectively signed by several members of the Khan family, including Aamir’s first wife Reena Datta, children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao, filmmaker Mansoor Khan, actor Imran Khan, and many others.