'Do You Wanna Partner’ Trailer OUT: Tamannaah & Diana Redefine Hustle, Dreams & Bonding

"Do You Wanna Partner," premiering September 12 on Prime Video, stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as best friends Shikha and Anahita.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 06:35 PM (IST)
Prime Video has dropped the engaging trailer for Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty's forthcoming laughter ride, "Do You Wanna Partner".

The trailer gives an insight into the lives of best friends Shikha (Played by Tamannaah) and Anahita (Played by Diana), who take the plunge into the start-up world with one bold idea — launching their own craft beer brand.

Talking about her next, Tamannaah said, "Do You Wanna Partner is one of the most layered, emotionally complex yet fun shows I've ever been a part of. What makes it truly special is how it celebrates female friendships and the spirit of sisterhood without turning it into a women-versus-men narrative."

“It's a story that celebrates friendship, hustle, and the courage to turn the craziest ideas into reality. For me, playing the role of Shikha and working with the incredible cast and crew has been a transformative experience. I'm thrilled to be back with Prime Video, and I can't wait for audiences across the world to join us on this wild, exciting, and courageous ride," she added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Her co-star Diana pitched in saying, “When I first came across the story of Do You Wanna Partner, what immediately drew me in was the authentic chemistry between the two female leads – something we so rarely get to see portrayed with such depth on screen. The show doesn’t just explore the entrepreneurial journey; it also beautifully captures the magic of collaboration and female friendship, making it deeply relatable."

“Playing Anahita – a woman who pursues her dreams with resilience while standing by her best friend and navigating the many challenges of being an entrepreneur – has been both exciting and empowering. This series is truly a labour of love, brought to life by a wonderful cast and crew, and I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to experience this story that celebrates not only business partnerships, but also the unshakeable bonds of friendship", she added.

Helmed by Collin D'Cunha and Kumar, the project also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in key roles.

"Do You Wanna Partner" is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 12.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 06:35 PM (IST)
Diana Penty Tamannaah Bhatia Prime Video Do You Wanna Partner
