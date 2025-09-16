Divya Khossla Slams Botox Trend, Takes A Dig At Kylie Jenner: 'All Faces Look The Same'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentDivya Khossla Slams Botox Trend, Takes A Dig At Kylie Jenner: 'All Faces Look The Same'

Divya Khossla criticised the cosmetic surgery trend among celebrities, stating that "all faces look the same" due to botox and fillers.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 01:34 PM (IST)

Actor Divya Khossla has sparked conversation after openly criticizing the growing trend of cosmetic procedures among celebrities. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, she questioned the obsession with botox and fillers, remarking that with so many opting for similar treatments, “all faces look the same.”

Divya Khossla on Celebrities Opting for Botox

Speaking about the cosmetic surgery craze among global stars and Bollywood celebrities, Divya said, “These days, all faces look pretty much the same. People who go to doctors in Mumbai look a certain way and those who go to doctors in Dubai look a certain way. Basis one’s face, you can figure which doctor they went to. You know they visited which doctor in which clinic in which part of the city."

She also revealed that some people told her that her “round face” didn’t fit the beauty standards of the film industry. But Divya insisted she was comfortable with herself, adding that she is “not obsessed with make-up or the mirror.”

“The More You Stay Away, The Better It Is”

Divya made it clear that she has never felt pressured to follow beauty stereotypes or opt for fillers.

Taking a dig at international icons like Kylie Jenner, she said, “The more you stay away from these things, the better it is. We’ve seen Kylie Jenner. She’s so young but she has started looking too matured for her age. We should all allow ourselves to age naturally and we may end up looking better than what we did a few years back. The idea is to let ourselves be the way we are."

Divya’s Latest Project

On the work front, Divya was recently seen in the thriller-comedy Ek Chatur Naar, released last Friday. The film follows Mamta Mishra (Divya Khossla), a street-smart woman struggling to support her son and mother-in-law (played by Chhaya Kadam). Things take a turn when she steals the mobile phone of businessman Abhishek Verma (Neil Nitin Mukesh) and discovers intimate videos and sensitive data, leading to a tense blackmail drama.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film also features Sushant Singh, Rajniesh Duggal, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Heli Daruwala, Rose Sardana, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma. Recently, Divya accused box office portals of reporting incorrect collections for her film, claiming that Sacnilk published inaccurate numbers.

 

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Divya Khossla
