HomeEntertainment'Baaki Sab Upar Wale Ke Haath Mein Hai': Hema Malini On Dharmendra’s Recovery And Family’s Relief

Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from the hospital after being treated for breathlessness. His wife, Hema Malini, expressed relief but acknowledged the family's difficult time.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Legendary actor Dharmendra, 89, has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, nearly two weeks after being admitted for breathlessness. The news brought immense relief to his family, fans, and colleagues across the film industry, who had been expressing concern and sending prayers during his hospitalization.

Hema Malini Expresses Relief, Thanks Well-Wishers

In her first reaction since Dharmendra’s discharge, his wife and actor-MP Hema Malini said she is happy to have her husband back home but acknowledged it has been a difficult time for the family.

“It has not been an easy time for me,” Hema Malini said, as quoted by Rediff.

The 77-year-old actor added that Dharmendra’s health concerns had deeply affected their entire family, including his children from both marriages.

“Dharamji’s health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can’t afford to be weak, too many responsibilities. But yes, I am happy he’s back home,” she said.

“Baaki Sab Upar Wale Ke Haath Mein Hai”

Hema Malini further added that while the family is relieved, they continue to pray for his complete recovery.

“We are relieved he is out of hospital. He needs to be among the people he loves. Baaki toh sab upar wale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty). Please pray for us,” she shared.

Rumours and Family’s Response

Earlier this week, unverified reports about Dharmendra’s death circulated on social media, prompting Hema Malini to condemn the “irresponsible” behaviour of certain outlets.

“What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” she wrote on social media.

Doctor Confirms Continued Treatment at Home

Dr Pratit Samdani, who treated Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital, told NDTV that the actor’s treatment will continue at home under medical supervision.

Dharmendra’s Upcoming Film

On the professional front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on December 25.

 

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Hema Malini Dharmendra
