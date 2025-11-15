Dhanush On Working With Kriti Sanon In Tere Ishk Mein: ‘We Shared A Beautiful Creative Synergy’

Actor Dhanush has opened up about his experience working with Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film “Tere Ishk Mein.”

Speaking at the trailer launch event, he praised the strong creative synergy they shared on set. The actor said the two developed their characters together and described Kriti as a “beautiful, talented and focused” co-star, calling the collaboration one of the most fulfilling experiences of the film.

Dhanush shared, “I really do feel like we've made a beautiful film and I had such a beautiful talented and focused co-star. It was so beautiful creating it together. Shankar and Mukti, we created both of them together I feel and it was such a beautiful experience doing that.”

Kriti Sanon spoke about the nuances of her character, Mukti, and shared how she connected with several aspects of the role. “There are some things that did connect though a lot of things does that Mukti does I wouldn't do but I think in the beginning There is a certain purity you know, she's almost naive.”

“Where she believes in good, she believes in the good in people. That sometimes other people can't even see toh woh jab bolti hai ki m tumhe acha non violent insaan bana sakti hu Woh actually believe karti hai ki duniya change ho sakti hai log change kiye ja sakte hai Aur sab m koi na koi achayi hai. So I think that part is somewhere connected with,” the actress added.

On a related note, “Tere Ishk Mein” directed by Aanand L, is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28. Speaking about the movie, the filmmaker had revealed that Tere Ishk Mein had been conceptualised from an “unfinished thought.” He said that he and Dhanush kept revisiting the idea exploring what happens to love when innocence fades and time changes people. “Tere Ishk Mein” eventually grew out of that lingering, unfinished thought.

