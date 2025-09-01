Dancer and content creator Dhanashree Verma is back in the spotlight — this time not for her dance reels, but for her refreshingly candid revelations about life after her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

In a new YouTube vlog with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, Dhanashree welcomed viewers into her Mumbai home and her personal journey, touching on her bond with Chahal post-split, her days as a practicing dentist where she once treated Ranbir Kapoor, and her next big career move.

On Yuzvendra Chahal and Life After Divorce

Farah Khan, after admiring her guest’s new home, steered the conversation toward Dhanashree’s personal life. She asked, “Is this the first time you’re living alone? First you were with your parents, then you married Yuzi and lived with him. Both of you had come to my party..." — subtly pointing to how life had shifted since the couple’s separation.

Dhanashree, who ended her four-year marriage earlier this year, responded with calm maturity. She shared that things had now “settled down” between them, adding, “I am in touch with Yuzi also on messages. He used to call me maa, he is sweet only.”

Her affectionate remark reflected a respectful bond even after the divorce — something fans lauded online.

A Peek Into Her Mumbai Home

The vlog began with Farah admiring the interiors of Dhanashree’s residence — from a balcony lined with plants to a cozy couch and a sleek home bar. The highlight came when Dhanashree revealed the story behind the paintings on her walls: “These were painted by my grandmother. She made them while also battling Parkinson’s disease.”

The personal detail added emotional depth to the tour of her home.

Candid Chat on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

The duo then reminisced about Dhanashree’s stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where Farah once judged her. Dhanashree admitted with a laugh, “I got a lot of scolding.”

To which Farah responded warmly, “I used to scold her a lot because I could see her potential. You lasted 4–5 weeks, not bad!”

Their playful banter served as a nostalgic throwback for fans who followed her television journey.

The Ranbir Kapoor Dentist Revelation

Perhaps the vlog’s most unexpected confession came when Dhanashree spoke about her career before dancing and content creation. “I practiced for three years — had a clinic in Bandra and Lokhandwala. All these TV people used to come… I have treated Ranbir Kapoor also once,” she revealed.

Farah, quick to pounce on the revelation, quipped, “You looked inside his mouth? How was it? Was it different?”

Bursting into laughter, Dhanashree replied, “That was my job. It was quite healthy, good hygiene.”

The lighthearted exchange quickly became a highlight online.

Food, Fun, and a Warm Sign-Off

The vlog wrapped up on a cheerful note, with Dhanashree and Farah heading to the kitchen to cook chicken leaf wraps alongside Farah’s cook, Dilip. Between laughter, gift exchanges, and easy camaraderie, the segment balanced the heartfelt moments with playful fun.

What’s Next for Dhanashree Verma

On the professional front, Dhanashree is ready for her next big step. She will soon appear as a contestant in Ashneer Grover’s upcoming reality show Rise & Fall, set to premiere on Amazon MX Player on September 6, 2025.

For someone who has weathered heartbreak, trolling, and the unrelenting gaze of public scrutiny, Dhanashree’s candid chat with Farah offered something rare — a blend of honesty, humor, and hope for what lies ahead.