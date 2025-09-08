Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhanashree Takes Swipe At Trolls Over ‘Gold Digger’ Jibe, Speaks On Mutual Respect With Chahal

Dhanashree Verma, now on Rise & Fall, opened up on divorce with Yuzi Chahal, shutting down ‘gold digger’ trolls with witty comebacks while stressing on respect, resilience, and moving on gracefully.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 07:21 PM (IST)
After months of relentless online trolling and the spotlight on her personal life, choreographer-actor Dhanashree Verma seems to be reclaiming her narrative on the reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover. Since the show’s launch last week, she has stood out with her wit, candor, and a willingness to poke fun at herself—all while viewers continue to speculate about her much-discussed split from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree Verma addresses the “gold digger” tag with wit

In a recent promo, contestants were asked to pick between a gold bag worth ₹2 lakh and a silver bag worth ₹1 lakh. Paired with actor Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree turned the moment into a clever comeback to her trolls. When Arjun joked, “Dekho, mujhe diamond, silver thoda suit nahi karta. Mujhe gold suit karta hai,” Dhanashree laughed and replied, “Yeh line toh main bol nahi sakti. Agar maine yeh line bol di toh jo mujhe pyaar milne wala hoga woh bhi nahi milega.”

The witty remark was seen as a cheeky nod to the “gold digger” label she has often been attacked with on social media.

Choosing respect over retaliation

On the show, Dhanashree also spoke candidly about her approach to marriage, admitting she consciously chose not to retaliate even when she felt disrespected. “When you are in marriage, then you are responsible ki dusre person ka bhi respect aapke haath mein hota hai. Chah kar main bhi disrespect kar sakti thi. You think I don’t have things to say as a woman, but he was my husband. I respected even when I was married and I have to respect it now that I was married to him,” she said.

Dhanashree Verma takes a dig at Chahal's Sugar daddy t-shirt

Never one to shy away from addressing chatter around her, Dhanashree also shared a lighter side of herself on Rise and Fall. “I think it’s time people should know that I do not like sugar, I have been off sugar. People have tagged me with a lot of names here and there. Logon ko kuch pata hi nahi hai mere baare mein,” she said, before adding with honesty, “Paisa to bahut important hai, who doesn’t want money?”

Her remark is being linked to the time Chahal was spotted wearing a T-shirt that read “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” on the day of their divorce hearing.

About Rise and Fall

Currently, the show’s format has the house divided between “workers” and “rulers.” This week, Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha are seen toiling as workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh enjoy their time as rulers.

Rise and Fall streams on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 07:21 PM (IST)
Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal
