Dhadak 2 vs Son Of Sardaar 2: Which Film Is Winning The Box Office Battle?

HomeEntertainmentDhadak 2 vs Son Of Sardaar 2: Which Film Is Winning The Box Office Battle?

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 03:59 PM (IST)

The box office clash between Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 hasn’t set the cash registers ringing, as both films are struggling to maintain momentum despite star power and buzz.

Son of Sardaar 2 Falters Despite Ajay Devgn’s Star Power

The sequel to Ajay Devgn’s 2012 hit Son of Sardaar has failed to recreate the original film’s magic. According to Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 has managed to collect ₹29.60 crore at the domestic box office in five days, with global earnings at ₹37.75 crore. In comparison, the original film had grossed ₹150 crore worldwide on a modest budget of ₹40 crore.

The sequel’s weekday earnings remain sluggish—₹2.35 crore on Monday and ₹2.50 crore on Tuesday. The film is also facing stiff competition from Saiyaara, the romantic drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, which continues to dominate in its third week with over ₹304 crore in domestic collections.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 stars Ajay Devgn as Jassi, who pretends to be a war hero to help a couple win their families’ approval. The ensemble cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Roshni Walia, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Neetu Bajwa. While Ajay’s performance has been appreciated, the comic timing of Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra has earned particular praise.

Dhadak 2 Holds Ground But Fails to Impress

On the other hand, Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is holding steady but struggling to gain the traction expected of a Dharma Productions film. After five days, the film has collected ₹14.35 crore domestically.

Despite receiving favourable reviews and exploring relevant themes like inter-caste romance and societal pressures, Dhadak 2 failed to gather momentum post its lukewarm weekend. On Day 5 (Tuesday), the film earned ₹1.60 crore, with occupancy hovering around 29.22% across Hindi (2D) screens.

City-wise performance remained mixed. NCR led with 44.75% occupancy, followed by Jaipur (40.00%) and Chennai (37.00%). Meanwhile, metros like Mumbai (29.25%) and Pune (30.25%) posted average figures, and cities like Hyderabad, Surat, and Chandigarh showed poor response.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak and marks an attempt to blend romance with social commentary. However, without a significant weekday boost, the film faces an uphill climb as it enters its second weekend.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Ajay Devgn Siddhant Chaturvedi Triptii Dimri
