Kajol Is A Different Person With Ajay Devgn, Says Farah Khan

Farah Khan describes Kajol as a devoted wife around Ajay Devgn, while the actor reacts with humour during Son of Sardaar 2 promotions.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 06:39 PM (IST)

During a promotional round for his upcoming film 'Son of Sardaar 2', actor Ajay Devgn found himself in the middle of a light-hearted exchange about his personal life, thanks to filmmaker and friend Farah Khan. Farah recalled a humorous and sweet moment from years ago, describing how Kajol behaves very differently when she’s around her husband Ajay.

Farah Shares a Fun Behind-the-Scenes Observation

In her latest cooking vlog, Farah Khan took a nostalgic detour to the sets of 'Himmatwala' (2013), which was directed by her brother Sajid Khan. Recalling Kajol’s presence on the set, she said, “Kajol is a wonderful wife. She is completely different when she is with him. Otherwise, she is all loud and chatty. I saw her on the sets of Himmatwala. She is very pativrata (devoted wife). She was putting food for him, very sweet.”

The candid revelation drew laughter from viewers and sparked a playful response from Ajay Devgn himself.

Ajay Devgn Quips About Kajol Being ‘Pativrata’

When asked about Farah’s comments, Ajay responded with his signature dry humour: “Aisa kuch nahi hai (It’s not like that).” He added jokingly that he’s producing more films to ensure Kajol spends more time outside the house: “Koshish to yehi kar raha hu,” he laughed.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1999 after dating through the late ’90s, are known for keeping a low profile when it comes to their private life. They share two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Son of Sardaar 2: A Fresh Take Without a Callback

Ajay Devgn returns to the screen as Jassi in 'Son of Sardaar 2', directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, marking his Bollywood debut after making waves in Punjabi cinema. The film doesn't directly link back to the original 2012 hit, choosing instead to explore new comedic and emotional terrain.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 06:39 PM (IST)
Kajol Ajay Devgn Farah Khan Kajol Comment Son Of Sardaar 2 Cast Ajay Kajol Marriage
Embed widget