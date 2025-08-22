Delhi International Film Festival 2025: Venues, Highlights, And Global Film Participation

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentDelhi International Film Festival 2025: Venues, Highlights, And Global Film Participation

Delhi’s first International Film Festival is set for early 2025. Screenings, workshops, masterclasses, and global participation will showcase world-class cinema and talent.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 10:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As part of the preparations for Delhi’s first-ever International Film Festival early next year, Minister of Art, Culture and Language Kapil Mishra on Friday reviewed the process of shortlisting cultural centres and modern cinema halls as potential venues for screenings.

During the meeting, the possibilities of organising the event at various majestic locations across Delhi were discussed to present the city’s diversity and heritage before the world.

Mishra also suggested that a “partner country” be included in the festival, whose films can be specially showcased.

He said that large-scale participation of Delhi's schools, colleges and film-related institutions will be ensured, so that new talent gets an opportunity to gain recognition and experience at the national and international level.

The festival will not only premiere new films and OTT series but will also showcase classic and archival films, thereby bridging the gap between the old and the new generations.

A large number of national and international film personalities, directors, producers, artists, and technical experts will be invited to the festival.

Interactive sessions, discussion forums, and experience-sharing programmes with them will be organised, said Mishra.

The festival will also highlight films related to Delhi, encouraging local artists, directors, and producers.

Along with this, nationally and internationally acclaimed films will be included to provide Delhi audiences with an experience of world-class cinema.

As part of the festival, workshops, panel discussions, masterclasses, and special sessions on film technology will be organised.

These will cover topics such as filmmaking, scriptwriting, music, animation, and visual effects, with expert guidance.

Expressing confidence, Minister Mishra said this event would be a matter of pride not just for Delhi but for the entire country.

He added that the Delhi International Film Festival would serve as a bridge connecting filmmakers and audiences across the globe, giving Delhi a new identity on the world film map.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 10:46 PM (IST)
Delhi International Film Festival 2025 Kapil Mishra Film Festival DIFF Venues DIFF Workshops Delhi Cinema Festival Indian Film Festivals 2025
