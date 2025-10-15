Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, best known for directing the blockbuster Dabangg, has once again reignited his long-standing feud with Salman Khan. The director accused the superstar of being a “criminal” and questioned his credibility to play a soldier in his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan.

The fresh controversy revives Kashyap’s years-old allegations that Salman and his family had hijacked the Dabangg franchise and created a toxic work environment, forcing him to walk away from its sequel.

Abhinav Kashyap’s Explosive Remarks

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav made a series of fiery statements against Salman, saying, “One hypothetical situation could be that Salman orders a hit on me.”

He further added, “He is not saying anything while I am criticising him, but his sycophants seem to have a problem with it. This man has destroyed his life to an extent that it is beyond saving now.”

Taking a direct dig at Salman’s next film, Battle of Galwan, the director questioned, “A criminal like him will play a soldier?”

‘He Stabbed Me in the Back’ — Abhinav on Dabangg Fallout

Recalling his fallout with the Dabangg star, Abhinav alleged that Salman betrayed him after he gave him a chance with the 2010 film.

“He begged me for a film, and I gave him a chance with Dabangg, but he stabbed me in the back,” Abhinav said.

Expressing his anger, he continued,“Ye jo in logon ne zeher dala hai na mere andar, ye zeher ki ulti kar raha hu main. (I’m spitting out the venom they filled inside me.)”

He also mocked Salman’s onscreen persona, calling his style “chapri” (tacky), and questioned the decision to cast him as a Veer Senani (brave soldier).

Salman Khan’s Subtle Response on Bigg Boss

Without naming Abhinav directly, Salman Khan appeared to respond to the remarks on his show Bigg Boss 19. He took a veiled swipe, saying,“There is one more Dabangg insaan who has taken a dig at Aamir Khan also, along with me… kaam mila kya bhai?”

He added that negativity only harms the one who spreads it, saying,“The only thing I feel bad about is that you destroyed yourself. If someone gives you advice to think about what you say, then listen to them. I want to see you grow. Talented man, he writes well, but he shouldn’t do this the wrong way.”