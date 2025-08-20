Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Coolie Worldwide Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Actioner Hits ₹400 Cr, Joins His Biggest Blockbusters

Rajinikanth's "Coolie," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has grossed ₹403 crore worldwide in its first five days. Despite competition, the action entertainer is a major success.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Coolie Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, headlined by superstar Rajinikanth, continues its dream run at the global box office. Released on 14 August, the action entertainer has managed to cross the ₹400 crore milestone within just five days, despite competing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2. The film has already secured its place among Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing ventures.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to the film’s producers, Sun Pictures, Coolie raked in ₹404 crore gross worldwide during its opening four-day weekend. Trade portal Sacnilk, meanwhile, reported that the film earned ₹206.50 crore net and ₹244.55 crore gross in India within five days. Combined with ₹157.45 crore from overseas markets, the film’s total worldwide earnings stand at an impressive ₹403 crore by Monday.

This feat makes Coolie one of the most successful films in Rajinikanth’s career. His 2018 sci-fi spectacle 2.0 remains the top grosser with ₹691 crore, followed by Jailer (2023) at ₹604.5 crore. With its current tally, Coolie has already outperformed Enthiran (2010) with ₹291 crore, Darbar (2020) with ₹247.80 crore, and Petta (2019) with ₹232.92 crore. However, it still has ground to cover to surpass Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recent hits Leo (2023) with ₹605.9 crore and Vikram (2022) with ₹414.43 crore.

Despite the expected weekend and Monday drops, the film has shown steady momentum, and its performance in the coming days will determine its standing among the all-time Tamil blockbusters.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie tells the story of Deva (Rajinikanth), a former union leader who sets out to uncover the truth behind the sudden death of his close friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). His search for justice brings him into conflict with a gangster named Simon (Nagarjuna) and his aide Dayal (Soubin Shahir).

The film also features Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra, and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles. Unlike Lokesh’s Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, Coolie stands as an independent project, separate from his cinematic universe.

 

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Rajinikanth Coolie Lokesh Kanagaraj
