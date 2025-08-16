The Indian box office is witnessing an intense clash as two mega releases—Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR starrer War 2—compete for dominance. Both films have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days, making this one of the closest races in recent memory.

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Battle Heats Up

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 began its run with Rs 52.25 crore on day one, which many analysts considered underwhelming given its scale and star power. Expectations were pegged at Rs 75–100 crore for the opening day. However, the film bounced back strongly on August 15, adding Rs 55.79 crore thanks to the Independence Day holiday and positive word-of-mouth for Jr NTR’s performance.

This recovery pushed its two-day India net to Rs 107.29 crore. Crucially, War 2 also outperformed Coolie on day two by nearly Rs 11 crore, re-establishing its position in the box office race.

Coolie Breaks Records in Tamil Cinema

On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s Coolie stormed the domestic box office with a Rs 65 crore opening—the highest-ever for a Tamil film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film followed up with Rs 44.8 crore on day two, taking its India net total to Rs 109.8 crore.

This makes Coolie the fastest Tamil movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club, overtaking earlier blockbusters like Leo and 2.0, which achieved the feat in three days. Globally, the frenzy is even bigger. According to Sun Pictures, Coolie grossed Rs 151 crore worldwide on day one alone, setting a new benchmark for Tamil cinema and ranking as the seventh-highest opening ever for an Indian film.

After two days, the margin between the two blockbusters is razor-thin—Coolie at Rs 109.8 crore and War 2 at Rs 107.29 crore. While War 2 rides on the YRF Spy Universe and its star-studded cast including Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, Coolie enjoys Rajinikanth’s unmatched mass pull and phenomenal global appeal, including $8 million overseas on day one.