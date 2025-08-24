After a sluggish weekday run, Coolie saw a 70% jump in domestic collections on its second Saturday. The film earned ₹10 crore net in India on Saturday, nearly doubling Friday’s ₹5.85 crore. With overseas earnings of around $21 million (₹177 crore), the worldwide gross after 10 days stands at ₹468 crore.

Coolie Surges Over Weekend

Thanks to the weekend surge, Coolie has overtaken the lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (₹464 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki (₹454 crore). Only three Tamil films—2.0, Jailer, and Vijay’s Leo—have crossed the ₹500-crore mark globally. Coolie is now poised to join this elite club, potentially hitting the milestone early next week.

War 2 Fails to Maintain Momentum

In contrast, YRF’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has struggled at the box office. Despite a strong opening, the film’s collections have steadily declined, with weekday numbers underperforming. By its second Friday, the domestic haul dropped to ₹4 crore, and Saturday brought only ₹6.25 crore, taking the 10-day domestic total to ₹214.73 crore.

The sequel, part of the YRF Spy Universe, failed to meet expectations. Critics cited formulaic storytelling, weak writing, and unimpressive VFX. News18 Showsha noted, “The template is so formulaic that War 2 emerges as a jaded, done-to-death, globetrotting actioner… Sadly, War 2 is all style and no ammo.”

While Coolie thrives due to fan loyalty and Rajinikanth’s superstar pull, War 2 demonstrates that even high-profile franchises and star casts cannot guarantee sustained box office success. Analysts now predict a shorter theatrical run for the Hrithik-Jr NTR starrer.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and a cameo by Aamir Khan. The action thriller, despite mixed reviews, has resonated with fans, propelling its impressive 10-day haul.

Spy Universe Track Record

The Spy Universe has previously produced hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. However, War 2 highlights the risks of audience fatigue and the challenge of living up to a blockbuster legacy.