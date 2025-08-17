Rajinikanth’s latest blockbuster 'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, continues its phenomenal run at the global box office, setting new records for Tamil cinema. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s highly anticipated 'War 2', which released just a day before Independence Day, has slowed down after a promising start, trailing behind 'Coolie' in collections.

Coolie maintains dominance with ₹320 crore worldwide gross

Opening to an unprecedented ₹150 crore worldwide on Day 1, 'Coolie' registered the highest-ever opening for a Tamil film. On its first day, the film earned ₹65 crore net across India (Tamil ₹44.5 crore, Hindi ₹4.5 crore, Telugu ₹15.5 crore, Kannada ₹0.5 crore). Day 2 saw a dip of around 15%, bringing in ₹54.75 crore net. Early estimates for Day 3 suggest ₹38.50 crore net, pushing its three-day total to ₹158.25 crore net in India.

Globally, 'Coolie' has already crossed the ₹320 crore gross mark, becoming the fastest Tamil film to breach the ₹300 crore milestone—beating Vijay’s 'Leo', which took four days. Overseas, the film earned over $15 million in just three days, underscoring Rajinikanth’s unmatched global appeal.

War 2 sees drop after strong start

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s 'War 2', directed by Ayan Mukerji, opened to ₹52 crore net in India on its first day. Collections improved on Day 2, reaching ₹57.35 crore. However, the film witnessed a sharp fall on Day 3, earning just ₹33 crore (early estimates), with Hindi occupancy at around 31.42%. This brings its three-day total to ₹142.35 crore, significantly behind Coolie.

While 'War 2' still managed to outperform Salman Khan’s 'Sikandar' in its opening weekend, the decline in numbers has raised questions about its long-term box office momentum, especially with the mammoth success of 'Coolie' dominating headlines.

Clash of titans at the box office

Both films arrived amid massive buzz during the Independence Day weekend. Despite mixed reviews, Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' has outperformed Bollywood’s big-ticket 'War 2', proving once again the superstar’s enduring box office pull. Industry analysts predict 'Coolie' could race past the ₹600 crore global mark, putting it in the league of Rajinikanth’s own 2.0 and Jailer.

Meanwhile, buzz around 'War 2' remains high due to its action sequences and star power. Reports reveal that Jr NTR is charging a staggering ₹70 crore, while Hrithik Roshan is taking home ₹50 crore along with backend profits. Even so, it faces an uphill battle to keep pace with Rajinikanth’s storm at the box office.