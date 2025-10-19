Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentComedian Samay Raina Gifts Himself ₹1.2 Crore Toyota Vellfire On Dhanteras

Comedian Samay Raina Gifts Himself ₹1.2 Crore Toyota Vellfire On Dhanteras

YouTuber Samay Raina celebrates Dhanteras in style, gifting himself and his family a luxurious Toyota Vellfire worth over ₹1.2 crore.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina marked Dhanteras this year with a special gift for himself and his family — a brand-new Toyota Vellfire, a luxury MPV priced at over ₹1.2 crore. Taking to Instagram Stories, Samay shared a series of pictures and a video offering fans a peek at his new ride and the celebration that followed.

Samay Raina Shows Off His New Vellfire

In one of the pictures, Samay was seen standing inside a car showroom, admiring his new Vellfire with a red heart emoji. Another heartwarming post featured his parents posing on either side of the vehicle, while Samay sat cross-legged in front of it. A touching moment captured his mother lovingly caressing his face.

He also uploaded a short video showcasing the all-black interiors of his luxury car, writing, "You guys were right."

Inside the Toyota Vellfire: A Peek at the Features

According to Carwale.com, the Toyota Vellfire is a 7-seater luxury MPV available in two variants. The car’s price ranges between ₹1.20 crore and ₹1.30 crore and is powered by a 2487 cc engine with automatic transmission. It offers six airbags and comes in three exterior shades.

The cabin design is equally premium, available in sunset brown, black, and neutral beige themes. The dashboard features a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, JBL 15-speaker sound setup, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. It also includes safety technologies like a 360-degree camera, ADAS, and hill-assist control.

A Look at Samay Raina’s Car Collection

This isn’t Samay’s first luxury car. Back in 2020, he proudly announced the purchase of his first car, a Honda City, sharing, "Bought my first car yesterday from the money I made from brand deals recently. Now I will learn how to drive. Only problem is that I grew up playing GTA."

As per gomechanic.in, Samay’s car collection has expanded since then and reportedly includes a Mini Cooper, Ford Mustang, Kia Carnival, and a Porsche Boxster.

Recent Controversy Around Samay Raina

Earlier this year, Samay Raina was in the headlines after facing backlash for his YouTube show India's Got Latent. He, along with fellow creators Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia, were named in an FIR for allegedly promoting obscene content.

In August, the Supreme Court directed Samay and comedians Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar, and Sonali Thakkar (Sonali Aditya Desai) to issue an unconditional apology on their platforms for making remarks deemed insensitive towards persons with disabilities.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samay Raina
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Launches Strikes On Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions; Bodies Of Two Hostages Identified
Israel Launches Strikes On Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions; Bodies Of Two Hostages Identified
World
Paris: Iconic Louvre Museum Evacuated After Daring Theft Of Napoleon-Era Jewels, French Minister Confirms Probe
Paris: Louvre Evacuated After Daring Theft Of Napoleon-Era Jewels, French Minister Confirms Probe
Cricket
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Why Is Australia's Target 131 Despite India Scoring 136?
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Why Is Australia's Target 131 Despite India Scoring 136?
Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget