Comedian Samay Raina Gifts Himself ₹1.2 Crore Toyota Vellfire On Dhanteras

YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina marked Dhanteras this year with a special gift for himself and his family — a brand-new Toyota Vellfire, a luxury MPV priced at over ₹1.2 crore. Taking to Instagram Stories, Samay shared a series of pictures and a video offering fans a peek at his new ride and the celebration that followed.

Samay Raina Shows Off His New Vellfire

In one of the pictures, Samay was seen standing inside a car showroom, admiring his new Vellfire with a red heart emoji. Another heartwarming post featured his parents posing on either side of the vehicle, while Samay sat cross-legged in front of it. A touching moment captured his mother lovingly caressing his face.

He also uploaded a short video showcasing the all-black interiors of his luxury car, writing, "You guys were right."

Inside the Toyota Vellfire: A Peek at the Features

According to Carwale.com, the Toyota Vellfire is a 7-seater luxury MPV available in two variants. The car’s price ranges between ₹1.20 crore and ₹1.30 crore and is powered by a 2487 cc engine with automatic transmission. It offers six airbags and comes in three exterior shades.

The cabin design is equally premium, available in sunset brown, black, and neutral beige themes. The dashboard features a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, JBL 15-speaker sound setup, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. It also includes safety technologies like a 360-degree camera, ADAS, and hill-assist control.

A Look at Samay Raina’s Car Collection

This isn’t Samay’s first luxury car. Back in 2020, he proudly announced the purchase of his first car, a Honda City, sharing, "Bought my first car yesterday from the money I made from brand deals recently. Now I will learn how to drive. Only problem is that I grew up playing GTA."

As per gomechanic.in, Samay’s car collection has expanded since then and reportedly includes a Mini Cooper, Ford Mustang, Kia Carnival, and a Porsche Boxster.

Recent Controversy Around Samay Raina

Earlier this year, Samay Raina was in the headlines after facing backlash for his YouTube show India's Got Latent. He, along with fellow creators Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia, were named in an FIR for allegedly promoting obscene content.

In August, the Supreme Court directed Samay and comedians Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar, and Sonali Thakkar (Sonali Aditya Desai) to issue an unconditional apology on their platforms for making remarks deemed insensitive towards persons with disabilities.