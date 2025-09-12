Chinese Actor-Singer Yu Menglong Passes Away At 37 After Fall In Beijing

Chinese singer, actor, and model Yu Menglong tragically passed away at the age of 37 after falling from a building in Beijing on Thursday. His management team confirmed the news following widespread reports on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Agency Confirms Yu Menglong’s Death

Koreaboo, citing Yu Menglong’s agency, reported that the police have ruled out any criminal activity in the incident.

“With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on September 11. Police have ruled out any criminality. We hope he rests in peace and his loved ones remain strong,” the statement read.

Deleted Paparazzi Posts Spark Online Buzz

Before the official confirmation, several paparazzi accounts had shared — and later deleted — posts about Yu Menglong’s death.

One now-deleted post claimed: “I got the news today that Yu Menglong, the lead actor of Eternal Love and Go Princess Go, passed away in Beijing after falling off a building. An insider told me that Yu Menglong was having a meal with 5–6 close friends at a friend’s house on September 9. On September 11, at around 2 am, Yu went to the bedroom to sleep and locked the door from the inside. At around 6 am, as his friends were leaving, they didn’t see him. When they went downstairs, they discovered his body. A neighbour walking their dog saw and called the police. Police have already ruled out any criminal case. The cause is still being investigated.”

Another deleted post read: “I got a tip this morning saying Yu Menglong has passed away after falling off a building in Beijing. When I went to the neighbourhood where the incident occurred, I saw that the window on the 5th floor of the building was broken, just like the tip said. After that, I interviewed a staff member in the neighbourhood, and they confirmed the person who passed away after falling off a building was indeed male star Yu Menglong. The incident happened at 5 am on the 11th. Yu Menglong fell from the 5th floor and died instantly after hitting the concrete floor.”

Yu Menglong’s Career Journey

Yu Menglong began his career in 2007 by participating in the talent reality show My Show, My Style. He made his acting debut in the short film The Little Prince (2011).

Over the years, he starred in several popular Chinese series, including Go Princess Go, Love Game in Eastern Fantasy, Feud, and Eternal Love. Apart from acting, Yu also pursued music, releasing multiple projects as a singer.